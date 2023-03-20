PDP loses Sokoto, wins Akwa Ibom, Oyo, as APC clinches six states

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has commenced the announcement of final results after Saturday’s governorship election in 28 States of the Federation.

The collation of results is still ongoing in some states as of the time of filing this report.

However, the electoral umpire has announced results in some states, with protests from the losing political parties.

The outcome of the polls shows that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, expanded its dominance in the country. The party has now added Sokoto to its fold.

Oyo State: Governor Seyi Makinde was reelected for a second term in office after winning in all the 33 local government areas of the state.

The PDP governor scored a total of 563,756 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin who scored 256,685 votes.

Sokoto: In far away Sokoto States, Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has displaced the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP after several years. In what is considered one of the major upsets, Aliyu polled 453, 661 to defeat PDP’s Saidu Umar who scored 404, 632 votes.

Yobe: The APC recorded another victory in the Northern State as incumbent Gov Mai Mala Buni was announced as the winner of the election. Buni polled 317,113 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Alhaji Sherif Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 124,259 votes.

Kwara: The ruling party, APC has also retained Kwara State. Efforts by former governor Bukola Saraki to return the PDP to power failed. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulrmRazaq polled 226,956 votes against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Alhaji Shuabu Yaman, who scored 123,118 votes. The APC beat the PDP in all the local government areas of the state.

Gombe: Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has also won his second term in office. Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 342, 821 votes to defeat his closest rival Mr Jibrin Barde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 233, 131 votes.

Jigawa: In Jigawa, the APC has produced a governor-elect in the person of Umar Namadi Dammodi. He scored the high votes of 618,449 to defeat the PDP candidate, Lamido Mustapha Sule who scored 368,726. Dammodi takes over from Governor Badaru Abubakar.

Akwa Ibom: Governor Udom Emmanuel has succeeded in having his chosen successor elected. Mr Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), survived stiff opposition from the Young Peoples Party, YPP, to retain the state for his party. Eno won in 29 out of 31 local government areas of the state to defeat Sen. Bassey Akpan of the Young Progressive Party (YPP). He scored 354,348 votes, while Akpan of the YPP got 136,262 votes.

Katsina: The APC has also retained President Muhammdu Buhari’s home State, Katsina. Former SMEDAN Director General and APC governorship candidate, Dr Dikko Umar Radda emerged winner with 859,892 votes, while Yakubu Lado (PDP) scored 486,620 votes.

Collation and final declaration are yet to be concluded in several states including Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kaduna, Delta, Borno, Cross River, Kano, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Lagos, Rivers and Zamfara.

In Enugu State, although collation was concluded Sunday night, the commission suspended further action till Monday morning following complaints emanating from Nkanu East and Nsukka LGs results. The commission asked for written petitions, with which it would undertake a review of the contentions results.