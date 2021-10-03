POLITICS
PDP leaders lobby for Mark, Makarfi, Babangida as National Chairman
Some key leaders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have begun moves to lobby for a former president of the Senate, David Mark and an ex-governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, to emerge as the next national chairman of the party.
The latest change of tactics came after the zoning committee, headed by the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, zoned the position to the North.
However, the position of the presidency still remains dicey as the party leaders might throw the race open to all zones.
Ugwuanyi had announced last Thursday that the National Working Committee (NWC) positions currently being held by party members across the country would be swapped between the North and South.
He, however, said the mandate of his committee did not include zoning of the office of president and vice president after a meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum had earlier endorsed the decision.
Before the decision, only aspirants from the South-West geopolitical zone were being touted as possible successor to the suspended PDP national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.
They included a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and the party’s candidate in the 2020 Ondo State governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
Oyinlola’s campaign posters had surfaced at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja before the decision of the zoning committee, which still requires the ratification by the National Executive Committee (NEC), which has fixed its meeting for Thursday.
It was gathered that Mark was being promoted by PDP governors who saw him as a stabiliser and personality with wider acceptability.
His candidacy, a reliable source said, enjoys the backing of his state governor, Samuel Ortom of Benue State.
One of the leaders championing the cause said the former Senate president was being considered because “party leaders, especially the PDP Governors’ Forum, are looking for a stabiliser.”
“They feel that somebody who has a national character and appeal is needed to stabilise the party, somebody who can enjoy the support of the military and the civilian populace. So they zeroed in on him. Basically, they want somebody who has never abandoned the party.
“In 2015, after the PDP lost election, virtually everybody that is ‘who is who’ in the party left to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said he would be the last man standing. That statement is paying off,” he said.
It was also gathered that Makarfi, who briefly steered the ship of the party, enjoys the support of key political leaders from the “core” North.
Asked if he was willing to heed the call to succeed Prince Secondus as national chairman, the former governor of Kaduna State replied in a text message sent to our correspondent, “I am not aware of that.”
Another group of PDP leaders has recommended former governor of Niger State Babangida Aliyu.
However, the unstable PDP structure in Niger State, especially the disunity between the leaders and other members, is counting against him.
2023 Elections: Former INEC Chairman, Jega insists on e-transmission of results
Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has called for the electronic transmission of election results in the country.
He made the call at weekend during a national political summit in Abuja, ahead of the general elections in 2023.
“Transmission of election results has been one of the key areas in which reckless, unpatriotic, and self-serving politicians have undermined the integrity of the Nigerian electoral process,” Jega said.
“Bringing remarkable integrity to the Nigerian electoral process, therefore, would no doubt require the jettisoning of the traditional obtuse manual transmission of results, and its replacement with using appropriate technology with electronic transmission of results.”
The former INEC boss also expressed worries over citizens’ lack of trust in the electoral process and the poor performances by those elected through the process.
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, on his part blamed the failure of the electoral system on Nigerians who ‘enthrone tyranny during elections for peanuts’.
“Are we practicing democracy? No. We are practicing election-ocracy, that is my new term for it. What do I mean by election-ocracy? Every four years, Nigerians go out to the poll to carry out a ritual of electing their leaders,” he explained.
“They never actually elect them anyway because their leaders select themselves, they are state captors. They have captured the state.”
In his remarks, A political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, proposes a solution – the merger of three political parties aside from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He said, “To project these desires, the comity of NCFront for Political Parties is proposing the merger of three of the leading political parties outside of the PDP and the APC to merge with a plan to absorb other parties and righteous wings of the APC and the PDP.”
Many of the participants believe that Nigerians must be ready to embrace the right motives of electing those that will lead them via a credible electoral process to ensure good governance in the country.
Wike warns Jonathan against falling for APC’s enticement
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State yesterday urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and resist the temptation of joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).
According to Wike, who spoke in an interview on BBC News Pidgin, the PDP is a better political platform for the ex-President to run for the 2023 Presidency if he chooses to.
Wike warned Jonathan not to be enticed by moves by the APC to lure reputable members of the PDP, adding that the ruling party is offering nothing but destruction.
“If I see the former President, I will tell him what I heard. I will tell him, ‘Don’t go anywhere because these people want to destroy your reputation. They don’t like you; you should know.
“What APC is doing now is to bring reputable people from PDP, and when they bring them, they destroy them so that they won’t have anywhere to go again. That’s what the APC is doing.
“I respect the former President because he is a man of integrity but if I am to advise him, I will tell him, ‘Sir, don’t make that mistake. If you want to run for President, run under PDP. Nigerians cherish you more than this government. They have seen that all the things the (Buhari) government promised them are lies. So, please don’t join the APC for the sake of your reputation.’
“He (Jonathan) has the right to decide whatever he wants to do but like I said before, if my former President runs for President in APC, I won’t be able to vote for APC in the election because that would be anti-party but if he runs in PDP, I will work to ensure he wins the election,” Wike said.
Jonathan lost his reelection in 2015 to Muhammadu Buhari.
Though out of Aso Rock, Jonathan has been working closely with the incumbent in his role as Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States.
With the 2023 elections fast approaching and the clamour for power shift to the South, Jonathan, who has the legal right to one more term as Nigeria’s President as the constitution permits all eligible Nigerians to be in office for two terms of eight years, has been receiving entreaties from the APC.
Some APC chieftains had visited him in recent times, raising the stakes in permutations for the 2023 general elections.
Of late, with the wave of defections swinging in the direction of the ruling party, the National Secretary, APC Caretaker, and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, recently said Jonathan would be given an opportunity to contest the 2023 presidency on APC platform “if he chose to join the ruling party.”
However, the former President is yet to respond to the entreaties.
Secondus, Fayose, Oyinlola out as PDP zones chairmanship to North
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reviewed its zoning formula and took the chairmanship position to the North.
The decision, yesterday, was based on the decision of the Zoning Sub-Committee that took all National Working Committee (NWC) positions currently in the North to the South and vice versa.
Accordingly, chairmanship aspirants in the South, and the suspended National Chairman, Uche Secondus, have been thrown out of the race.
The development affected former governors of Ekiti and Osun States, Ayodele Fayose and Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former governorship candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede.
Chairman of the sub-committee on zoning, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, after a marathon meeting in Abuja, yesterday, stated that the body had not decided on the Presidency because that was not within its jurisdiction.
The communiqué issued after the meeting made it clear that “the decision of the PDP zoning sub-committee is in line with the constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.
“Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the southern zones of the country should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones.”
