PDP inaugurates campaign councils for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi polls

The Peoples Democratic Party, on Wednesday, inaugurated its National Campaign Councils for the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship elections slated for November 11, with a charge to the councils to ‘go and conquer.’

The acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagun, gave the charge at the presentation of certificates of return and inauguration of the campaign councils at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

In his remarks shortly before the inauguration, Damagun urged members of the campaign team in the three states to deploy their knowledge of the political terrain to woo supporters to vote for the PDP candidates on November 11.

He reminded members of the campaign teams not to do anything unlawful, arguing that the fact that other parties do such things was not an excuse for PDP members to do the same.

He said, “You have been selected carefully because of what you can do, regardless of where you come from. We have confidence in you, that you will go there and conquer. We expect nothing but victory.

“You are going in at a time when the country as it is, everybody is feeling the burden of the mistakes that have happened in this country. What is expected of you is to go there and remind them that this is not what we bargained for and that there is a time God in his infinite mercies gives us to change the course of history, and this is the time.

“We will have Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi. These are PDP states. Somehow, they slipped away but Bayelsa has always had a PDP governor. I want to challenge everyone in this country to look at the states governed by PDP governors viz-a-viz the other parties. We have always excelled.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate you and urge you to do what you know how to do best and at the same time, play within the rules. Everybody knows that our party has always respected the rule of law. The fact that they are doing the contrary does not mean we should change our minds. We should not follow them; we should always play by the rules.”

On his part, the Bayelsa State Governor and candidate of the party, Duoye Diri, told journalists at the event that the PDP was united and enjoys 80 per cent acceptance in the state.

“PDP is very sure of victory in Bayelsa State. We don’t have any internal crisis in the PDP in Bayelsa State. We are well organised and, as a matter of fact, we have more members of the opposition coming into PDP in Bayelsa State. Bayelsa PDP is very strong, vibrant, and poised to win the election,” he said.

On his part, the PDP governorship candidate for Imo State and National Secretary of the PDP, Samuel Anyanwu, similarly expressed optimism to win.

“Imo is traditionally a PDP State. What you have there now is a product of the court. I am back to reclaim the mandate of the PDP,” he said.

The PDP governorship candidate for Kogi State, Dino Melaye, said with him as the PDP flag bearer, the All Progressives Congress would become history in November.

He said, “I just want to announce that as far as this election is concerned in Kogi State, APC is history. APC has gone into oblivion. PDP is the party to beat in Kogi State and I assure the people of Kogi State, that my name is Daniel and Daniel is used to taming lions. I befriend lions, I kiss lions, and subdue lions.”

Delivering an acceptance speech on behalf of the Chairmen of the Governorship Campaign Councils for the three states, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, described the PDP as a widely beloved political party that had worked and was still working to satisfy the aspirations of Nigerians.

“When you vote PDP, you vote light, development, and progress. Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states want light and good governance. We will work hard to deliver for our governorship candidates. Light will prevail over darkness in all these forthcoming elections,” he said.