PDP holds presidential campaign rally in Borno Wednesday

The Peoples Democratic Party has announced it will hold its 2023 presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Wednesday, November 9.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director General, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The venue of the presidential rally has been fixed for Ramat Square, Maiduguri, at 12 noon on Wednesday.

Tambuwal urged all elected members and party faithful to be present and join hands with the party’s presidential flagbearer to recover the nation.

He said, “This is to cordially invite all elected PDP Governors, Members of the PDP National Working Committee, National Assembly Members, PDP NEC Members, Members of the PDP Board of Trustees, State Chapters, Former Governors, Former Ministers, PDP Candidates, and Stakeholders to the Borno State Presidential Campaign Rally.”

Also, the Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is expected to engage relevant stakeholders in Borno at a town hall meeting today.