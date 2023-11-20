PDP hails Goodluck Jonathan at 66

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has paid tribute to former President Goodluck Jonathan as he marks his 66th birthday on Monday.

In a statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, its national publicity secretary, PDP said, “Jonathan continues to stand out as a national icon of democracy and an international statesman.”

It also celebrated Jonathan for his unwavering commitment to upholding the democratic tenets of the rule of law, separation of powers, and constitutionally guaranteed freedom and rights of citizens.

The statement reads in part: “Our Party is proud of President Jonathan’s unprecedented achievements and massive economic productivity in all sectors through which the PDP administration under his presidency bequeathed a $550 billion economy (the largest in Africa and 26th globally) at the end of his successful tenure in 2015.

“Sadly, these achievements have been reversed by the incompetent and massively corrupt All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations.”

The PDP also prayed to God to grant Jonathan more wisdom, good health, and happiness in his service to Nigeria and humanity.