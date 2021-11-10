POLITICS
PDP group wants Wike to run for 2023 presidency
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Renaissance Movement in Cross River has expressed support for the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as a 2023 presidential candidate.
The political group, made up of immediate past commissioners, serving PDP House of Assembly members and former appointees of Ayade gave the endorsement yesterday in a communiqué after a meeting at the party’s secretariat in Calabar.
The group called on Wike to declare for the 2023 presidential race to salvage the country from the claws of the ruling party.
The Chairman of the pressure group, one-time Commissioner for Water Resources, Gabe Oji, who led the group, read the communiqué at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Calabar, stating that the call came as Nigerians expressed dissatisfaction with six years of what he described as rudderless leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The communiqué stated: “Rising from a meeting at its office in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital, the PDP Renaissance Movement has against the background of the clarion call and passionate expectation of Nigerians for good and enduring Leadership, having been dissatisfied with the rudderless leadership provided by the APC in the last six years, resolved amongst other issues, to call on the leadership of the PDP to present a man with character and content as the standard-bearer for the party’s presidential ticket in 2023 in order to further strengthen the faith of the people in the Nigerian polity.”
It identified the sterling leadership qualities and developmental strides of the governor as the reason for the choice.
“Governor Wike is a nationalist who truly believes in the unity and indissolubility of Nigeria and has clearly demonstrated this in his uncompromising stance against separatist agitations and his liberal posture as demonstrated during the Sokoto fire inferno,” it added.
The group also commended the leadership of the party, especially the PDP Governor’s Forum, for the conduct of a successful, peaceful and ranchor-free National Convention.
It urged the leadership to consolidate on the gains of the consensus-building process, to narrow down interests in the forthcoming 2023 elections.
Anambra Decides: ‘It’s the will of God’ – Soludo reacts to victory
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo, has described his victory at the Anambra State governorship election as the will of God.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday declared Soludo winner of the Anambra election after winning 19 out of 21 local governments in the State.
Soludo who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) secured 112, 229 votes, twice more than his closest rival – PDP’s Ozigbo who polled 53,807 votes.
The other two frontline contenders – Uba and Ubah scored 43,285 and 21,261 votes respectively.
Giving his acceptance speech after the announcement, the governor-elect described the feat as the will of God.
“Let me say that with utmost humility and gratitude to God, I accept the result of the 2021 Anambra governorship election, as declared by INEC.
“And this victory reflects the supreme will of the Almighty God and the overwhelming sacred mandate of the people,” Soludo said.
Soludo said his victory in the election was a result of his perseverance in the last 12 years even as he thanked the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano; the leadership of APGA, party faithful, and Anambra people for their love and support which led to his victory at the poll.
2023: Ohuabunwa declares to contest as President
President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa has declared to contest for the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 Presidential election.
Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja where he formally declared for the position, Ohuabunwa said that his coming out for the number one position of the country has debunked what he described as the erroneous impression or assertion that no South Eastern Nigerian was showing serious interest in running for the office of President in 2023.
According to him, the time has come for an Igbo man to become the President of Nigeria against the backdrop that the South East geo- political zone of the country has suffered the highest level of injustice and discrimination in Nigeria, promising to re-write the story of Nigeria, with a vow to make appointments on the basis of geo- political zones of the country as a against the present lopsided appointments and provision of infrastructure across the country.
Ohuabunwa, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, who described Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world said Nigerians are now more divided than we were in 1970 after the civil war. He added that many are retreating into their ethnic enclaves as the internal cleavages and divides widen by the actions and inactions of the nation’s political leadership and promised that within 100 days in office, he would secure Nigeria as the President of the country.
“Fellow countrymen, there is certainly a worsening feeling of hopelessness and powerlessness in many Nigerians as the misery index worsens. More than half of Nigerians are classified as miserable and many Nigerians across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria complain of one form of injustice or another. Many decry the lack of justice, equity and fairplay in the way they are governed and when they complain, they are ignored and when they complain loudly, they are silenced. Many feel the democratic space is highly constricting and in many places, Nigerians live in ‘fear of their leaders who act as autocrats and emperors, having acquired so much wealth and power with which they harass and intimidate poor and hapless citizens.
“We want a nation where law and order will reign supreme, where lives will be sacrosanct, where private endeavour will be courted, where the average Nigerian will have easy access to quality education (through scholarships, bursaries, and student loans), affordable healthcare (through universal health insurance), housing supported by mortgage and where technology will drive service delivery. “
“Since we began to propagate this idea of a New Nigeria, many citizens have jumped on to the New Nigeria Group, NNG, bandwagon. Today, we have Chapters in the 36 States Of Nigeria (P1118 Abuja) and in the Diaspora. Our Registered Membership is grossing seven million people and the number is growing by the day. But everywhere we went, the question kept recurring: Is the NNG a political party or on what political party Will you run to take power to implement the birth of the New Nigeria?
Ladies and gentlemen, this press briefing is called today to essentially answer this recurring question. I have been a registered member of the PDP almost from the founding of the party. Though” membership of the NN G cuts across many other parties, including those with no party affiliations, we have prayerfully decided to run on the platform of my party the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
“We are bringing most of our members who are currently not members of PDP into the party as a way of strengthening the party and infusing new blood, new thinking and helping to support the party in its new mission.”
Anambra Election: Soludo defeats Andy Uba, Ozigbo in their LGA’s
Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has defeated his opponents in their Local Government Areas, LGA.
Soludo polled 9,136 votes in Aguata LGA, to defeat Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
The three major contenders in the Anambra governorship election are from Aguata.
Andy Uba came a distant second after securing 4,773 votes while Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP followed closely with 3,798 votes.
Slim Ajake, the LGA returning officer, who announced the result on Sunday said the election did not hold in some units in four wards.
According to him, the total number of registered voters in Aguata LGA is 14,4766 and the affected wards are Umuchu I Ekwulobia II, Igbo-Ukwu I and Igbo-Ukwu II.
He noted that 19,548 votes in Augusta were valid while 654 were rejected.
