PDP Govs to meet Wednesday to decide on zoning of NWC offices
Ahead of the September 9 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governors elected on the party’s platform are billed to meet today to discuss and assign offices in the National Working Committee (NWC).
The last NEC meeting of the party had mandated the September 9 gathering to discuss the setting up of the national convention committee as well as states and zones that would get what positions in the new NWC.
The last NEC meeting had also received a recommendation on the micro-zoning of the leadership positions, though, the NEC, the national caucus of the party, and the Board of Trustees (BoT) were silent on the zoning of the presidential ticket of the party. They insisted, as the Governor Bala Mohammed committee had suggested, that the matter be thrown open.
The meeting today in Abuja would encourage the governors to negotiate and decide offices of the NWC that would come to their respective states.
Already, Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, who had been acting for the national chairman, Uche Secondus, suggested at the last NEC that all members of the present NWC should go. Akinwonmi said he was tired and ready to retire to his farm in Ogun State.
The deputy national chairman’s position was prompted by the fact that some members of the present NWC had already begun to eye higher elective posts in the executive arm of government.
In the micro-zoning of the NWC offices, the governors were said to be against the re-election of some NWC members as their continued stay negated their 2023 political ambitions.
One of the governors, Mohammed, was believed to be eyeing the presidential ticket of the party and, as such, uncomfortable with the aspirations of the deputy national chairman, North, Senator Nazif Suleiman. In his place, the Bauchi State governor was said to be inclined to allowing Borno State to have the office of Deputy National Chairman, North.
The party was said to be disposed to Mohammad Imam assuming the position, the reason being to give PDP in Borno State a sense of belonging.
Though this recommendation did not stop Suleiman from contesting, as doing would amount to abridging his constitutional rights.
Other NWC members affected by the micro-zoning also insisted they would go ahead and contest the offices, as the PDP constitution guaranteed them the right to contest and seek re-election.
The PDP organs championing the micro-zoning of the NWC offices, apart from the incumbent governors, include former members of the National Assembly and former governors of the party.
As at press time, former PDP members of the National Assembly had met with the NWC members at the party’s secretariat on the arrangement.
2023: Faleke denies senatorial ambition
The member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, has denied nursing the ambition to seek election into the Nigerian Senate in 2023.
Faleke was reacting to news currently trending on social media linking him to the 2023 Lagos-west senatorial election.
Reacting to the development, Faleke through his media office dismissed the reports.
The media office in a statement on Tuesday said : said: “The attention of Hon. James Faleke has been drawn to rumours going round to the effect that he is planning to contest for the Lagos-west senatorial seat in the 2023 elections. Nothing can be further from the truth.
PDP crisis: Secondus ready to withdraw case
Embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus has expressed willingness for an out-of-court resolution of the crisis that led to his suspension from office.
A source said Secondus opted for a truce during an interaction with the eight-member peace committee chaired by former Senate President David Mark.
However, the ratification of Secondus’ suspension at the ward and local government levels by the Rivers State PDP has dimmed his hope of regaining the topmost party office.
According to the source, Secondus, who met with the committee members in his office last Friday, told them that he was forced to approach the Kebbi High Court for a counter-injunction in response to the one initiated at the Port Harcourt High Court.
Other members of the Mark committee that met with Secondus were former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; a former PDP National Chairman, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo; and former PDP Acting National Chairman, Mohammed Halilu Bello.
Also in the committee were Chief Tom Ikimi, a former Women Affairs Minister, Hadjia Inna Ciroma; and Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe.
The source, who did not want to be named because he was not mandated to speak on the matter, said: “I can confirm to you that the chairman met with the Mark committee in his office shortly after the National Caucus meeting last Friday.
“Of course they discussed ways of having the three court cases withdrawn and he told the committee members that it was not his wish to resort to legal action but for the restraining order placed on him by the court in Rivers State.
“The chairman made it known to the committee members that he would be ready to withdraw his own case from court without any hesitation if he is asked to do so”.
The committee had also met with the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike last Tuesday, after the meeting with Secondus.
The call for Secondus’ sack is widely believed to have been instigated by Wike over the purported 2023 conflicting ambitions of the two Rivers born politicians.
Secondus is being speculated to be eyeing a second term as chairman, a move Wike believed would constitute an obstacle to his own 2023 vice presidential aspiration.
Also, it is believed that in the event of Secondus securing a second tenure as chairman, he might work against Wike’s interest in the choice of who gets the Rivers governorship ticket in 2023.
Speculations are rife that the two Rivers political gladiators have two separate prospective candidates in mind for the governorship ticket.
Investigations showed that in a letter of August 8, 2021, the executive committee members of Secondus’ Ward 5 Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area, Rivers State, listed six reasons for suspending him.
In the letter, which was transmitted to the Chairman of PDP in Andoni Local Government Area, the ward leaders accused Secondus of anti-party activities.
The letter was signed by the Ward 5 Chairman, George Christopher and Secretary, Aaron Ubulom. Copies were sent to Secondus, the state Chairman, Desmond Akawor and Governor Nyesom Wike.
The ward executives accused him of making an attempts to disrupt party meetings at the ward and causing disaffection among party loyalists, which they said, led to the exodus of significant number of party faithful.
Other allegations include: Iinstructing against the integration of Chief Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, a former Chairman of the APC in Rivers, who was received into the party by the state governor, thereby weakening the party at the ward and LGA.
“Replication of the factionalisation of the party done at the ward to the national level, which has led to the total breakdown of the party and resignation of seven members of the National Executive Committee.
“Bringing the party at all levels to disrepute as he is being dogged by several allegations of corruption thereby making the party unattractive to new members.”
They also alleged that under the leadership of Secondus, there were massive defections from the party by governors and a member of Board of Trustees, adding that he instigated the division among members of the major organs of the party.
“All these are acts that are deliberately anti-party activities clearly calculated to weaken the party and give an easy ride to the APC come 2023 general elections and we cannot continue to condone these conducts that are sinking the party deeper into the abyss of irrelevance”, they said.
In a letter dated August 10, the acting PDP Chairman in Andoni Local Government Area, Titus Jones and Secretary, Theophilus Ataisigwung, accepted the suspension of Secondus.
Also, Akawor and George, in a letter dated August 11, upheld the suspension, saying their investigations indicted Secondus of anti-party activities.
LG Poll: El-Rufai loses polling unit to PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polling unit where Governor Nasir El-Rufai cast his ballot in the Kaduna Local Government elections.
The polling Unit is located at Unguwar Sarki Ward in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the State.
According the the result, PDP got 86 votes while APC got 62 votes for the chairmanship election, while PDP got 100 votes as against APC’s 53 in the councillorship.
The presiding Officer at the Unit Muhammad Sani announced the result at the the end of the election.
Moments after he cast his ballot, the governor had said: “We are not going to behave like other parties or other state government of the ruling party. We will allow the people of Kaduna State to elect who they want.
“We do not have to win everywhere, though we have worked for the people of Kaduna State, they have seen our foot print, the govt and the local government everywhere, they have seen and we are confident that all reasonable minded people will vote for our party, our candidate because they know we are committed to the welfare of the people.
“We don’t believe in cheating, we don’t believe in rigging election but also we don’t believe that other people should cheat us. And that is why we encouraged SIECOM to come up with a very improved system and am impressed with the whole thing.”
