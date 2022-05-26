PDP Governorship Primaries: Fintiri, Makinde get return tickets 

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has emerged as the PDP governorship candidate in Adamawa State.

Chairman of the PDP governorship primary committee, Chief Barr Gebon Kataps, said Fintiri scored 663 votes out of the 668 accredited votes while five votes had been invalidated.

The governor emerged unopposed after the party disqualified Ambassador Jamil Abubakar Waziri. The latter has instituted a case in an Abuja court challenging his disqualification.

Similarly, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde was yesterday elected as the candidate of the PDP for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Announcing the result of the primary on behalf of the Chairman of the committee, Dr. Ben Obi, the Secretary of the committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Maibasira, said Makinde polled 1,040 to defeat his challenger and a former Deputy Governor, Barr Azeem Gbolarunmi, who polled two votes.

It was observed that before the arrival of the governor, hoodlums chased out some members of the party who were not in his camp.