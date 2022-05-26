Connect with us

POLITICS

PDP Governorship Primaries: Fintiri, Makinde get return tickets 

Published

3 hours ago

on

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has emerged as the PDP governorship candidate in Adamawa State. 

Chairman of the PDP governorship primary committee, Chief Barr Gebon Kataps, said Fintiri scored 663 votes out of the 668 accredited votes while five votes had been invalidated. 

The governor emerged unopposed after the party disqualified Ambassador Jamil Abubakar Waziri. The latter has instituted a case in an Abuja court challenging his disqualification. 

Similarly, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde was yesterday elected as the candidate of the PDP for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Announcing the result of the primary on behalf of the Chairman of the committee, Dr. Ben Obi, the Secretary of the committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Maibasira, said Makinde polled 1,040 to defeat his challenger and a former Deputy Governor, Barr Azeem Gbolarunmi, who polled two votes.

It was observed that before the arrival of the governor, hoodlums chased out some members of the party who were not in his camp.

POLITICS

Kaduna: Shehu Sani loses PDP governorship primary

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 26, 2022

By

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central during the 8th National Assembly, has failed to secure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to run for governorship election in the state.

The PDP primary election was conducted on Wednesday across the country.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, the former aspirant congratulated the winner, Isah Ashiru, a former House of Representatives member.

He wrote, “The Kaduna PDP Governorship primaries has been concluded. I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won.

“I wish to congratulate him. Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime; unfortunately, I don’t know who they are, so that I can appreciate these clean votes. We look forward”.

POLITICS

Osinbajo arrives Lagos today to solicit delegates votes

Published

23 hours ago

on

May 25, 2022

By

Osinbajo visits Lagos for votes

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected in Lagos today to solicit for votes from delegates ahead of the party’s primary slated for May 29 and 30.

Upon arrival in Lagos, the Vice President is expected to pay a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwan Akiolu.

Already the venue of the meeting between Osinbajo and delegates is full to the brim.

Most of his supporters could not gain entry into venue because there are no available seats in the hall .

SEE THE VIDEO OF THE VENUE OF THE MEETING:

POLITICS

Segun Adewale, Aeroland wins PDP ticket for Lagos West

Published

2 days ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Lagos West Senatorial District.

Adewale was formerly the State Chairman of the party.

He defeated Yomi Ogungbe at the primary election conducted Monday night at the Stadplus event centre in Ikeja

Daniel Ugo-Unibaiye, the Returning Officer announced the results, NAN reports.

Adewale scored 264 votes, while Ogungbe polled two votes. Two votes were voided.

The winner thanked the delegates and pledged to work with all to win the main poll in 2023.

“My first priority is to reconcile with my opponent, Mr Yomi Ogungbe, so that we can be better united and work together as one.

“We must tidy up all the differences within our party before we move ahead to the main elections,” he said.

More than 356 delegates from the 10 Local Government Areas voted in the primaries.

They are Agege, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi, Badagry, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ojo, Mushin, and Oshodi/Isolo.

There were no delegates from Ojo and Amuwo-Odofin LGAs.

