POLITICS
PDP Governors meet in Port Harcourt to consider presidential candidate
Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will be meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Monday (today) to strategize for the 2023 general elections.
A statement issued on Sunday by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum said the meeting is aimed at consolidating on how to rescue and rebuild Nigeria through the 2023 poll.
According to the Director-General, the meeting will also review the current state of the nation and readiness of the opposition party to provide the necessary leadership to rescue and rebuild the country.
He stated that all the elected PDP governors are expected to attend the meeting which is coming after a gala night hosted by the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike.
“The PDP governors are working in concert and consultations with other party leaders, particularly the Ayu-led National Executive Committee of the PDP, to craft a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth,” he added
However, an impeachable source told DAILY POST that part of the agenda to be discussed is how the party will zone the presidential ticket to region that holds critical stake in the election process.
According to him, the party may also look at arriving at a consensus presidential candidate if possible.
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and some of his counterparts were received by Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Sunday evening.
POLITICS
Nigeria not for sale, Osinbajo support group tells Tinubu
A group canvassing support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential ambition has taken swipe at the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.
On Sunday, the Osinbajo support group declared that Tinubu should embrace the fact that Nigeria was not for sale.
The group dissociated itself from any agreement from any secret quarters that might favour Tinubu for the plum job in 2023.
Karu Simon Elisha, who spoke on behalf of the group, said, “On the issue of negotiation, it could be a previous practice but presently Nigeria is not for sale.
“We say no to any agreement prior to this generation. This generation must decide who lead them and not those who decide their future behind them.
“We, therefore, called on Prof Osinbajo to yield our call to vie for the president. We know his competence and capability and we are waiting for him to decide.”
A few days ago, an unnamed aide to Osinbajo said his boss would not abandon his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election because of the declaration by Tinubu.
Tinubu had last Monday announced that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his interest to vie for the country’s presidency.
The development had elicited several reactions, with many claiming such a move would mark the end of Osinbajo’s interest in the same office.
Elisha said that unlike Tinubu, who went to Buhari to inform him of his intention to contest for the presidency in 2023, Osinbajo was waiting for directives from the President Buhari before speaking on the issue.
He said, “The Vice President is very much interested in contesting. From what we have seen, many Nigerians, including key figures in the political and corporate world, believe that he is the best to succeed President Buhari.
“I know the impression many people have is that because his benefactor, Tinubu has declared interest to run, the vice president will perish his ambition. But that is not true. The vice president will contest but he will not jump the gun.
“Right now, he is waiting for directives from President Muhammadu Buhari. If indeed the president wants him as his successor and gives him his blessings to contest so as to continue with the programmes of the administration, he will not turn down the request.”
POLITICS
2023: Why I will win presidential election – Bola Tinubu
A presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has expressed the belief that he would win the 2023 election.
Tinubu said with the “strong support” of the masses, he would emerge the winner of the election in 2023.
The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader disclosed this when he visited the residence of ex-Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja yesterday.
He said reactions from relevant stakeholders have spurred him to continue in his push for the presidency.
Tinubu, however, admitted that there would be challenges, but he would overcome them.
According to Tinubu: “Life is a challenge and you must be ready to confront challenges and overcome. I have the confidence that I will overcome any form of challenge.
“The reactions of critical stakeholders to my presidential ambition have been very positive, encouraging and overwhelming and these have spurred me on with the strong conviction that we would succeed and emerge victorious after the election.
“We are forging ahead and with the strong support of the masses of Nigerians, we are going to achieve a resounding victory.”
Tinubu had last week informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential intentions.
POLITICS
PDP schedules North-west zonal congress for February 12
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled its outstanding Zonal Congress for its North-West Zone for the purpose of electing NW Zonal Working Committee and National Ex-Officios for Saturday, February 12, 2022.
This is part of the resolution of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.The North-West Zonal Congress is slated to hold at the Zonal Headquarters of the party in Kaduna state.
The congress was supposed to have taken place on November 20, 2021 but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances
