PDP Governors initiate move to reconcile Atiku with Wike, Makinde, others

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are trying to reconcile the presidential candidate in the February 25 election Atiku Abubakar with some of their aggrieved members, who formed the G-5 governors.

The PDP Governors Forum will hold a meeting that will bring Atiku and the governors together after they separated before the general election.

The G-5 governors demanded that the suspended chairman Iyorchia Ayu resign

The G-5 argued that it was unjust for the presidential candidate and party chairman to both be from the same region, as it disadvantaged the South.

Both camps remained at loggerheads until the polls, which Atiku lost, while Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike continued to push for power to return to the South.

The planned reunion is scheduled to hold tomorrow at the Abuja Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

The G-5 governors listed to attend the event are Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Others are Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa).

PDP Governors-elect expected at the event are Umo Bassey Eno (Akwa Ibom), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau).

Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, C.I.D. Maduabum said the event will serve as an opportunity for PDP leaders, stakeholders and members to come together for the first time after the general election.

He added that the event will also provide the governors with the opportunity to organise a welcome/reception programme for all PDP governors-elect and those re-elected for a second term.

It will also serve as a send-forth ceremony for the outgoing ones.

The statement reads: “This event will feature a discussion on ‘good governance at the sub-national level: issues, perspectives, expectations and outcomes’, which will lay out the challenges facing governance at the sub-national level and possible solutions.

“It is to be presented by Dr. Muda Yusuf, a renowned economist, as a guest speaker.

“It is expected to be a star-studded event as invitations have been extended to the Acting PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Iliya Damagum and members of the PDP National Working Committee; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Namadi Sambo, former Vice President; former PDP governors, current and former PDP presiding/principal officers of the National Assembly, party leaders, stakeholders, friends and well-wishers.”

Past chairmen of the forum to be honoured are Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Ibrahim Dankwabo (Gombe) and Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa).

The event is organised by Sokoto State Governor and forum chairman, Aminu Tambuwal.