President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday held a meeting with members of the defunct ‘G5 Governors’ at the State House, Abuja.

The defunct ‘G5’ governors, who are all members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi of Enugu and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

The group contributed to Tinubu’s victory in the February presidential election.