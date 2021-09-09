POLITICS
PDP: Former governors may produce next National Chairman
Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have ceded the right to produce the next national chairman of the party to former governors.
Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, the governors also ratified the zoning of offices in the National Working Committee (NWC).
The governors during the meet agreed on the slots to be given to former governors and ministers to field candidates.
that would be elected at the October national convention.
Sources informed that following the agreement, the former governors may now produce the next national chairman of the party to replace Prince Uche Secondus apart from a few other offices now allocated to them.
But it was not clear whether the meeting agreed on the part of the country from which the new party boss would emerge.
The former governors and ministers , who were invited to their session to seek their input in the zoning arrangement for the new NWC, were requested to agree among themselves on how to share the positions.
The former political officeholders thereafter left the meeting after about five hours of deliberations while the governors continued to discuss other matters.
Among the former governors that attended the meeting were Ahmed Makarfi, Sule Lamido, Emeka Ihedioha, Babangida Aliyu, and Ibrahim Idris.
POLITICS
Two former North-west governors visit Tinubu in London
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to receive notable political figures following a minor kneel surgery in the United Kingdom.
The latest to visit the former Lagos State governor were two prominent northern political figures; former Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari and former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakk.
Tinubu had also received in audience, President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former APC National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire, among others. ,
POLITICS
Disquiet in Edo as Obaseki fails to appoint commissioners almost nine months after swearing in
Almost nine months after he was sworn in for a second term as the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki is yet to nominate commissioners to lead the ministries in the state.
Obaseki was sworn for a second term as Edo governor on November 12, 2020.
He defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his former party, All Progressives Congress (APC) denied him ticket as a result of internal crisis that pitched him against the then national chairman of APC and godfather, Adams Oshiomhole.
He defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the election and was later inaugurated.
So far, the governor has only appointed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and chief of staff.
At the moment, intrigues are still playing out, as the list of the commissioner-nominees is being compiled.
A source close to the governor said Obaseki is delaying because he wants “all the party members to be rewarded and also to honour the coalition he had with some members of his former party Social Democratic Party.”
POLITICS
PDP Govs to meet Wednesday to decide on zoning of NWC offices
Ahead of the September 9 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governors elected on the party’s platform are billed to meet today to discuss and assign offices in the National Working Committee (NWC).
The last NEC meeting of the party had mandated the September 9 gathering to discuss the setting up of the national convention committee as well as states and zones that would get what positions in the new NWC.
The last NEC meeting had also received a recommendation on the micro-zoning of the leadership positions, though, the NEC, the national caucus of the party, and the Board of Trustees (BoT) were silent on the zoning of the presidential ticket of the party. They insisted, as the Governor Bala Mohammed committee had suggested, that the matter be thrown open.
The meeting today in Abuja would encourage the governors to negotiate and decide offices of the NWC that would come to their respective states.
Already, Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, who had been acting for the national chairman, Uche Secondus, suggested at the last NEC that all members of the present NWC should go. Akinwonmi said he was tired and ready to retire to his farm in Ogun State.
The deputy national chairman’s position was prompted by the fact that some members of the present NWC had already begun to eye higher elective posts in the executive arm of government.
In the micro-zoning of the NWC offices, the governors were said to be against the re-election of some NWC members as their continued stay negated their 2023 political ambitions.
One of the governors, Mohammed, was believed to be eyeing the presidential ticket of the party and, as such, uncomfortable with the aspirations of the deputy national chairman, North, Senator Nazif Suleiman. In his place, the Bauchi State governor was said to be inclined to allowing Borno State to have the office of Deputy National Chairman, North.
The party was said to be disposed to Mohammad Imam assuming the position, the reason being to give PDP in Borno State a sense of belonging.
Though this recommendation did not stop Suleiman from contesting, as doing would amount to abridging his constitutional rights.
Other NWC members affected by the micro-zoning also insisted they would go ahead and contest the offices, as the PDP constitution guaranteed them the right to contest and seek re-election.
The PDP organs championing the micro-zoning of the NWC offices, apart from the incumbent governors, include former members of the National Assembly and former governors of the party.
As at press time, former PDP members of the National Assembly had met with the NWC members at the party’s secretariat on the arrangement.
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nnamdi Kanu sues Nigerian government for N5billion over health issues
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
A big 4-5 won’t stretch out the punani!
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
LEAKED AUDIO: I would have killed my ex-husband with ‘rat poison’ if we were not divorced -Tonto Dikeh
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Ahmed Musa becomes third Super Eagles player to win 100 caps
-
NEWS2 days ago
Taliban: 5 things to know about Afghanistan new leader, Mohammad Hassan Akhund
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Governor Umahi needs mental checks for wishing Buhari’s type on Nigerians in 2023 – PDP
-
POLITICS1 day ago
PDP Govs to meet Wednesday to decide on zoning of NWC offices
-
NEWS2 days ago
Top Nigerian university dismisses senior lecturer for sexual misconduct