PDP: Former governors may produce next National Chairman

Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have ceded the right to produce the next national chairman of the party to former governors.

Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, the governors also ratified the zoning of offices in the National Working Committee (NWC).

The governors during the meet agreed on the slots to be given to former governors and ministers to field candidates.

that would be elected at the October national convention.

Sources informed that following the agreement, the former governors may now produce the next national chairman of the party to replace Prince Uche Secondus apart from a few other offices now allocated to them.

But it was not clear whether the meeting agreed on the part of the country from which the new party boss would emerge.

The former governors and ministers , who were invited to their session to seek their input in the zoning arrangement for the new NWC, were requested to agree among themselves on how to share the positions.

The former political officeholders thereafter left the meeting after about five hours of deliberations while the governors continued to discuss other matters.

Among the former governors that attended the meeting were Ahmed Makarfi, Sule Lamido, Emeka Ihedioha, Babangida Aliyu, and Ibrahim Idris.





