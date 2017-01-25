PDP demands immediate release of Sheriff’s aide, Inuwa Bwala

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday called on the Borno State government and the Police to immediately free Mr. Inuwa Bwala, who has been on detention illegally since last week.

A statement signed by its legal Adviser, Barr Bashir Maidugu said the attention of the PDP had been drawn to the unwarranted arrest and detention of Mr. Inuwa Bwala, the Media Adviser to the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff.

“Mr. Bwala was arrested with his driver on Tuesday January 17, 2017 at his media office in Garki, Abuja and taken first to Special Armed Robbery Squadron (SARS) detention center in Abuja before been taken to Maiduguri on Wednesday January 18, 2017.

“Since then, he has been detained without trial and we call on the authorities to charge him to court or grant him bail and follow the due processes of law if he is alleged to have committed any offense.

“We are worried that Bwala’s continued detention without bail or trial is a breach of his fundamental rights and a potent threat to civil liberties in this democracy. Social justice and civil liberties are fundamental human rights, and not a discretion of the state.

“It is in this regard that we call on those holding him illegally to immediately release him to his family and refrain from using federal institutions as a tool for vendetta and mischief”, the statement read.