The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded full-scale investigation into the fire outbreak that occurred at the Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Monday morning.

The opposition political party which made the demand in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said that the fire incident at the apex court was suspicious, especially with the presidential election petition pending before it.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that a section of the apex court building at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja was on fire and that it was gathered that the offices of some justices were affected by the fire incident.

However, speaking on the Arise TV Morning Show Programme monitored by SaharaReporters, the Supreme Court spokesperson had said, “Actually there was a fire incident in the Supreme Court this morning and it affected just one chamber. Contrary to the information being peddled on social media, the Supreme Court was not and is not under invasion from hoodlums or any miscreants.

But Ologunagba stated that “The PDP is worried over the fire outbreak especially given heightened public apprehension of possible arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court from effectively discharging its constitutional duties especially with regard to high profile electoral cases including the Presidential Election Appeals pending before it.

“Our party demands for an immediate full-scale investigation into the fire outbreak with the view to unraveling the circumstances or possible sabotage in the incident.”

The PDP further insisted that the outcome of the investigation should be made public “unlike those of previous fire incidents in various government ministries, departments and agencies which were characteristically swept under the carpet by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations.”

The party, while calling on President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government to beef up security around the Supreme Court, also demanded that Nigerians must be assured of the safety of sensitive documents and equipment at the apex court “especially at this critical time.”