PDP delegate reportedly spends about N13 million from election largesse on underprivileged persons in Kaduna community
Tanko Rossi Sabo, a delegate in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary elections has reportedly spent about N13 million from the election largesse on underprivileged persons in the community and payment of examination fees for secondary school students.
According to him, during his campaign for election as a delegate, he had promised to give back monetary benefits to the community if elected.
Sabo, who is from the Sanga Local Government Area of the state said he had given N100, 000 as logistics to a 5-man committee to go around schools and pay examination fees for underprivileged students.
Giving further details of payments made, Sabo was said to have given N6.9 million to assist 150 orphans and underprivileged people in the communities cutting across party lines.
Similarly, he said N3.2 million was spent on the purchase of 42 customised jerseys, including goalkeeper wears, socks and tracksuits to promote the game of football among youths in the area.
Also, he reportedly gave about N1.3 million to PDP Ward executives in Sanga local government area.
He further spent N700,000 to support elders, women and executive beggars known as “Maroka” as well as one Danladi Janda with N100,000.
He also disclosed plans to extend the gesture to the youths in Dogon Daji, Gani communities as well as samba boys of Bokana.
Sabo said he participated in the state assembly, National Assembly, governorship and presidential primaries of the PDP.
He said, “When I was campaigning to be elected delegate, I told my people that whatever I get as monitory benefit from the primaries, I will share with them.
“So, I am just fulfilling the promise I made when I was campaigning to be elected as a delegate for the primary elections.”
He, however, refused to state how much he received from aspirants seeking his vote in the primaries.
Asked how much he made during the primaries, he said, “The money you will get depends on your connection with the politicians.
“I have a lot of mentors and political leaders. There are some that contested for House of Representatives and State Assembly primaries, but we couldn’t meet after their declaration.
“We later met in Abuja during the National convention. There were some that promised me something during the convention.
“All the money they gave me for my hotel accommodation and food I took it back to share with the people as I promised.”
A Facebook user, Isaac Jideofor noted, “Hon. Tanko Rossi Sabo campaigned to be elected as a national delegate for PDP convention where the Presidential candidate will be elected in Abuja.
“He promised his people that he will share the bribe money if elected, he was elected and now he’s back with the money he got and shared it all with his community in Sanga LGA.
“Out of the money, he gave N7 million alone to the less privileged. He bought clothes for extremely poor people of (sic) the communities, paid school fees for students and hospital bills for the sick. He distributed the rest of the money to other support groups.
“Thank you Tanko for bringing back your share of national cake home. Well done bro. EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) should decide whether bribe is good or not but our own stand is; if you steal, please share with the poor.”
Wike visits Atiku as PDP shops for Southern running mate
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday evening, visited Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, in Abuja.
Wike’s visit happened amidst search by Atiku and the opposition party for an acceptable southern running mate.
The PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Walid Jibrin, had on Monday said, “The BoT will assist the party and surely the Waziri Adamawa (Atiku) himself to come out with a very acceptable Vice President from southern Nigeria.”
Atiku, who was also PDP presidential candidate in 2019, ran with former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi who left the PDP to become the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party in 2023.
Wike reciprocated Atiku’s visit which the former Vice-President paid on Monday.
Unlike Monday’s meeting where a dissatisfied Wike met the camera shutters with an arching frown on his face, Wednesday’s meeting ended on a cordial note as the governor and the ex-VP beamed with smiles in a photo pose after the closed-door session whose details were yet unknown as of press time.
Atiku shared photos of the meeting on his verified social media pages. He said, “It was a pleasure to receive His Excellency Nyesom Wike in the company of notable leaders and officials of our great party, the PDP, at my residence today. I am proud of the promises that this spirit of camaraderie holds for our party as a united front that guarantees victory in the next election to rescue the country.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Atiku solicited the support of his rivals in the opposition party to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s election.
Atiku, after he received the party’s Certificate of Return at the PDP National Secretariat at the Wadata Plaza in Abuja, said his main opponent is the APC and not his co-aspirants in Sunday’s presidential primary.
He urged his contenders to join forces with him to dislodge the APC government led by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) in 2023.
During the PDP presidential primary held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Saturday, Atiku polled 371 votes to defeat Wike, who got 237 votes; a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, 70 votes; the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, 38 votes; the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, 20 votes; a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, 14 votes and an ex-President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Sam Ohuabunwa, one vote.
The delegates were said to be surprised when the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who was one of the front runners for the presidential ticket, stepped down and directed his supporters to vote for Atiku as a result of what sources said was due to the intervention of the northern elders, who were pushing for a northern consensus aspirant.
Wike had lambasted Tambuwal for stepping down for Atiku at the last-minute and had alleged that some PDP governors sabotaged him.
Presidential candidate: APC governors hold closed-door meeting
Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, held a meeting behind closed doors in Abuja.
The meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) held hours after the APC governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Details of the meeting, which was said to have held at the Kebbi governor’s lodge, are still sketchy, but at the session with Buhari earlier on Tuesday, the discussion focused on the party’s presidential primary scheduled for June 6 to 8.
Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa, also confirmed the meeting when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television on Tuesday night.
Sule, however, did not give details of what was on the agenda of the PGF meeting.
Meanwhile, in his address, Buhari had urged the governors to ensure that the presidential primary reflects internal democracy.
“As we approach the convention, I appeal to all of you to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community,” he said.
“Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.
“In keeping with the established internal policies of the party and as we approach the convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.
“I wish to assure you that the consultation process shall continue to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders would be brought on board right through to the convention.
“This would also ensure that any anxiety occasioned by different factors are effectively brought under control and that our party emerges stronger.”
2023: PDP candidate, Kashim withdraws from Bauchi governorship race
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Ibrahim Kashim has withdrawn from the 2023 race.
The Publicity Secretary, Yayanuwa Zainabari, informed newsmen of the development on Tuesday.
The spokesman said Kashim withdrew from the contest citing personal reasons.
The party assured that it would follow due process to replace the candidate.
“The only option left for the party is to forward the name of his replacement to INEC for proper documentation”, Zainabari said.
The PDP is expected to conduct a fresh primary or select another flagbearer through affirmation as required by its constitution and electoral laws.
Kashim had secured 655 votes from the 656 delegates that participated in the primary poll.
The politician served as Secretary to the State Government during the previous administration.
