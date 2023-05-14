Sunday, May 14, 2023
HomePOLITICSPDP declares week- long fast for Atiku’s triumph at tribunal
POLITICS

PDP declares week- long fast for Atiku’s triumph at tribunal

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
PDP declares week- long fast for Atiku’s triumph at tribunal
Atiku Abubakar

The Peoples Democratic Party National Chapel has called for a one-week fast and prayer for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win at the ongoing Presidential Election Tribunal.

The fasting and prayers will be held from May 18 to May 24.

An ‘overcomer’s open-air thanksgiving service’ was also scheduled for May 25.

The events will hold at the party’s national chapel, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja by 12 pm daily.

The seven-day fast, announced by the Chairman of the PDP Christian Religious Body, Presidential Campaign Council, Boni Haruna, was tagged, ‘At the Supreme Court of Heaven with Chief Justice of Universe’.

The announcer noted that the prayer was to “denounce the Independent National Electoral Commission’s president-select and rescue and recover PDP for Nigeria”.

“The text will be taken from Romans 8: 33, Psalms 84: 10-11, Proverbs 24: 25-26; 9: 7 – 8.

Previous article
NLC to meet Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal
Next article
FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez To Visit Kolkata In July
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network