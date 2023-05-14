PDP declares week- long fast for Atiku’s triumph at tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party National Chapel has called for a one-week fast and prayer for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win at the ongoing Presidential Election Tribunal.

The fasting and prayers will be held from May 18 to May 24.

An ‘overcomer’s open-air thanksgiving service’ was also scheduled for May 25.

The events will hold at the party’s national chapel, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja by 12 pm daily.

The seven-day fast, announced by the Chairman of the PDP Christian Religious Body, Presidential Campaign Council, Boni Haruna, was tagged, ‘At the Supreme Court of Heaven with Chief Justice of Universe’.

The announcer noted that the prayer was to “denounce the Independent National Electoral Commission’s president-select and rescue and recover PDP for Nigeria”.

“The text will be taken from Romans 8: 33, Psalms 84: 10-11, Proverbs 24: 25-26; 9: 7 – 8.