PDP crisis: Wike, three other aggrieved PDP Govs leave for Spain

The aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as G5 have travelled to Spain for a crucial meeting amid the crisis rocking the party.

The governors left the country for Madrid on Friday night hours after the Rivers Governor laid more allegations on the party Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Those on board with Wike are Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) as the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi may join subsequently.

Recall that Wike, during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Friday, heaped more allegations on Ayu maintaining that the national chairman lacked the integrity to lead the party’s campaign for 2023.

Following the outcome of the party’s presidential primary election, the aggrieved Governors had insisted that it is unfair for the party to have the national chairman and presidential candidate from the North.

They said until Ayu resigns his position as chairman of the party, they would jettison the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election.