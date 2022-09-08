POLITICS
PDP Crisis: Wike rejects BoT Chairman’s resignation, describes it an insult to Southerners
The Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has described the resignation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin as an insult to the Southerners.
Jibrin resigned Thursday during the BoT meeting in Abuja.
Wike spoke at the inauguration of the Ahoada campus of Rivers State University, Thursday.
He said “some people say Wike wants to destroy the party because he lost the election primaries. These people are sick in the head, we are done with Presidential primaries and are over. For God’s sake, in a contest there must be a winner, there must be a loser. I have no regrets.
Wike continued “I told Nigerians before that at the appropriate time am going to speak, so let me reveal it small to you so that you people know the kind of country we are and you will begin to ask yourself, am I part of this country?
“Ayu said he will resign if a northerner emerges as PDP Presidential candidate. When the Northern PDP caucus met in the house of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed in Abuja he said so.
“After the National Convention, the candidate of the party came to see me in my house in Abuja on Monday around 10:30 am, he told me that I want us to work together and then he said Ayu must go. I asked why, he said because, when a candidate comes from the North, the Chairman of the party will come from the South.
“So, all am saying is that implement what you told me. What offence have I committed? It is not about Wike, it is about the integrity of people who want to lead us.
“I challenge the PDP Presidential candidate to deny this. If he denies this, I will go further to say things to Nigerians. Because enough is enough.
“They told the Chairman of the PDP BoT to resign, who is talking about the Chairman of BoT? What is the role of the BoT? BoT is an advisory body, BoT is not a decision-making body.
“As it is today, it is the Chairman of the party, Presidential candidate and President as the case may be, that will sit down and take a decision. And the Chairman is from the North, and the candidate is from the North, so who will represent the South in decision-making? It is not about me, will I be Chairman of a party? All am asking for, you have taken the President, yes, but you can take the two major positions. You can not do that.
“What has killed Nigerians are leaders who don’t have integrity, they don’t do what they promised to do. Look at the insult, you have told the PDP BoT Chairman to resign, so you know and now agree with us that these two can not be in one place. But what we are saying is that the position we all agreed on is Chairman of the party, not the BoT.
“One time General and the candidate went to see the BoT Chairman and said resign, we will give you an advisory role. The BoT is advisory, so what advisory role are you going to give? That is to insult us. Wait let them win, then you will see.
“Why have they been so arrogant? There are arrogant because they believe somebody in the Presidency is backing them. But what they don’t understand, the same person in the Presidency backs somebody as APC Presidential aspirants and the person fails. I will tell Nigerians at the appropriate time who that person in the Presidency is”.
BREAKING: PDP NEC passes vote of confidence in Ayu
Despite the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) with calls for the removal of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).
Ndudi Elumelu, minority leader of the House of Representatives, moved the motion at the NEC meeting on Thursday.
The motion, which was seconded by Ishola Balogun-Fulani, a party member from Kwara state, was put to a voice vote by Adolphus Wabara, the acting Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).
More to follow…
2023: Fayose recants, says he is voting for Peter Obi
Controversial younger brother of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, Isaac has made a U-turn on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.
The younger Fayose has now endorsed Obi as his preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election.
The younger Fayose said he would vote for Obi during the election.
Fayose made the remark while declaring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a dead party.
Fayose had earlier said Obi’s online popularity is not enough to ensure his victory in 2023, noting that he needs N50 billion to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023.
He noted that the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks the political structure to win the 2023 presidential election.
Fayose said Tinubu has both the structure and the money to become Nigeria’s next president.
However, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Fayose said he would vote for Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State.
“PDP National is a dead party! In Lagos, I am voting for Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu. My polling unit is on Admiralty way Lekki phase 1.
“For President, I am voting Mr. Peter Obi,” Fayose wrote.
2023: Wike, Saraki, Anyim absent as PDP ex-presidential aspirants pledge support to Atiku
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and two former Senate Presidents, Pius Anyim and Bukola Saraki were absent on Wednesday when some former presidential aspirants, who contested in the last Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primary election have pledged their full support and loyalty to the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
The trio contested and lost the ticket to Atiku
The aspirants who pledged their loyality to Atiku include Mohammed Hayatudeen, Kalu Chikwendu, Tarry Oliver, Dele Momodu and Charles Ugwu.
Hayatudeen, who led the aspirants to the meeting stated that they came to congratulate the flagbearer of their party for his victory at the primary election and to wish him well in the forthcoming general elections, with the hope that Atiku will make it to the seat of power.
Momodu stated the importance of having all the presidential aspirants on board, which he said would ensure victory for the party at the polls.
In his words, “all the aspirants must come together to deliver the party and I believe that PDP has the best chance to win the 2023 presidential election”.
He called for the intervention of all the stakeholders and appealed for everyone to come together and support the party to victory.
He mentioned that “whatever the grievances are amongst the party members, it is important for everyone to come together; hence the unity of the party will translate to electoral victory for all.”
The only female aspirant in the last PDP primary election, Mrs Tarry Oliver, in her short speech stated that as former aspirants, they were reaching out to all their colleagues with the hope that everyone will come on board to deliver the party in all the elections.
She expressed her firm belief that the structure of the party will encourage a collective approach which will include women and youths participation that will enable the party to focus on issue-based campaigns.
According to her, PDP is one united family and assured Nigerians that whatever is happening within the party is a family affair which will ultimately be resolved amicably.
In his response, the Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar expressed his gratitude for their congratulatory visit and commended them for accepting the outcome of the presidential primary.
Atiku assured them that he was ready to work with them as partners, by ensuring victory for the PDP in the 2023 general elections.
He reaffirmed the importance of working as a united front in a collective quest to rescue Nigeria from bad governance.
The former Vice President stated that the project of reclaiming the country was not a one man’s job but a collective responsibility.
Atiku stated that as the campaign period draws near, he looked forward to more interactive sessions with the group.
