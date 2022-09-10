PDP crisis: Wike mocks Secondus, says confidence vote won’t save Ayu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Saturday, mocked the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, for celebrating the vote of confidence passed on his successor, Sen. Iyorcha Ayu, by the party’s National Executive Committee.

Wike said no amount of confidence votes would save Ayu from being exiled from the position.

The governor disclosed this at a grand reception for over ninety defectors from various political parties into the PDP at the Isaac Adaka Boro Park in Port Harcourt.

According to him, Secondus is dancing and seemed to have forgotten history that it wasn’t the first time a sitting national chairman was removed from office after a vote of confidence was passed on him.

Wike said, “I was watching, listening. They say there is one man called Secondus. They say he was dancing, celebrating that NEC gave their person a vote of confidence. He forgets history.

“Ask him, the same NEC through Aliyu Babangida, who moved a motion for vote of confidence supported by the same person, Ndudi Elumelu, they gave him a vote of confidence. What happened? He left the office.

“We don’t fight and go back. If you like you can have as many as twenty votes of confidence, it’s not my business. My business and my team is to make sure the right thing is done.

“And the right thing must be done, whether today or tomorrow. So let nobody worry him or herself. If you’re dancing, come home and dance. Come and mobilise for the person you think will win the election.”

PDP has been witnessing a crisis since the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its 2023 presidential candidate.

The party erupted into crisis when Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate for next year’s election.

Wike has been aggrieved with PDP’s leadership over Atiku’s choice of a running mate.

Atiku ignored Wike, who came second during the PDP’s presidential primaries a few months ago, a situation tearing the party apart.

Following his action, Wike called for the resignation of Ayu.

The governor noted that the North could not produce PDP’s presidential candidate and the National Chairman.;