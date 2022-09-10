POLITICS
PDP crisis: Wike mocks Secondus, says confidence vote won’t save Ayu
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Saturday, mocked the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, for celebrating the vote of confidence passed on his successor, Sen. Iyorcha Ayu, by the party’s National Executive Committee.
Wike said no amount of confidence votes would save Ayu from being exiled from the position.
The governor disclosed this at a grand reception for over ninety defectors from various political parties into the PDP at the Isaac Adaka Boro Park in Port Harcourt.
According to him, Secondus is dancing and seemed to have forgotten history that it wasn’t the first time a sitting national chairman was removed from office after a vote of confidence was passed on him.
Wike said, “I was watching, listening. They say there is one man called Secondus. They say he was dancing, celebrating that NEC gave their person a vote of confidence. He forgets history.
“Ask him, the same NEC through Aliyu Babangida, who moved a motion for vote of confidence supported by the same person, Ndudi Elumelu, they gave him a vote of confidence. What happened? He left the office.
“We don’t fight and go back. If you like you can have as many as twenty votes of confidence, it’s not my business. My business and my team is to make sure the right thing is done.
“And the right thing must be done, whether today or tomorrow. So let nobody worry him or herself. If you’re dancing, come home and dance. Come and mobilise for the person you think will win the election.”
PDP has been witnessing a crisis since the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its 2023 presidential candidate.
The party erupted into crisis when Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate for next year’s election.
Wike has been aggrieved with PDP’s leadership over Atiku’s choice of a running mate.
Atiku ignored Wike, who came second during the PDP’s presidential primaries a few months ago, a situation tearing the party apart.
Following his action, Wike called for the resignation of Ayu.
The governor noted that the North could not produce PDP’s presidential candidate and the National Chairman.;
POLITICS
PDP loses another bigwig to APC in Yobe
A former senator and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Yobe state, Alh. Adamu Garba Talba, has again dumped the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
This is coming barely two months after Senator Talba defected to PDP from APC.
In a statement on Saturday signed by Gov. Buni’s Spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, indicated that Sen. Talba said he moved to the APC to identify with the giant strides of the APC administration in the state and to ensure continuity in development.
He said, “There is no hope for Yobe State and Nigeria in any other political party than the APC.
“I am here in APC for good and for the betterment of Yobe State and Nigeria”.
Governor Mai Mala Buni, who received the former lawmaker, described Talba’s defection to APC as home coming.
“Frankly speaking, there is no other better place for you and all other Yobeans like the APC. We all have roles to play and contributions to make for a greater Yobe State and Nigeria”, Buni said.
The Governor expressed optimism that the defector will contribute to enrich the party, build Yobe and the development of Nigeria.
Recall that, Senator Adamu Talba represented Yobe South Senatorial District during the 6th Assembly from 2007 to 2011 on the platform of the PDP.
POLITICS
2023: Atiku not against you – Fayose tells Wike amid PDP crisis
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has commented on the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that the presidential flagbearer of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is not against Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.
PDP has been witnessing a crisis since the emergence of Atiku as its 2023 presidential candidate.
The party erupted into crisis when Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate for next year’s election.
Wike has been aggrieved with PDP’s leadership over Atiku’s choice of a running mate.
Atiku ignored Wike, who came second during the PDP’s presidential primaries, a situation tearing the party apart.
Following his action, Wike called for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s National Chairman.
The governor noted that the North could not produce PDP’s presidential candidate and the National Chairman.
However, Fayose insisted that the supposed feud between the two men was propelled by enemies wanting friction in the party, maintaining that Atiku and Wike are in no way against each other.
Fayose stated this during the commissioning of the Obuama Community Secondary School in Rivers State on Friday.
He said, “For me, I want to believe his Excellency Atiku Abubakar is not against you but let me say this quickly: a lot of people surrounding the throne are enemies of the throne, and a lot of people surrounding the throne have an issue to grind with somebody or some issues with somebody and they take it to where they are not supposed to take it.
“There is no living being within this party and outside this party that will not acknowledge your contribution to this party. You’re the soul of this party even till now, what you do, how many people do it.
“Let me say: your good works will never go unrewarded. I have found out some things. The people that have benefited from you are the people that have pulled people down; the people you brought up; the people you laboured over for day and night.”
He added, “I believe the needful will be done because winning an election is all that matters. Wike hasn’t come out to say that Atiku Abubakar isn’t the presidential candidate.
“I was there the second day after the election when our candidate, the former Vice President, visited the house, the residence of Governor Wike and we had mutual conversations; we were all happy. Everything was in place to move forward. I spoke at that meeting, but we don’t want to aggravate this situation.”
POLITICS
BREAKING: PDP NEC passes vote of confidence in Ayu
Despite the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) with calls for the removal of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).
Ndudi Elumelu, minority leader of the House of Representatives, moved the motion at the NEC meeting on Thursday.
The motion, which was seconded by Ishola Balogun-Fulani, a party member from Kwara state, was put to a voice vote by Adolphus Wabara, the acting Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).
More to follow…
