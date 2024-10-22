PDP crisis: Oyinlola panel, govs meet Damagum, NWC today

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have summoned the acting National Chairman of the party, Amb Umar Damagum, the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu and others to a crucial meeting today (Tuesday).

The meeting is coming ahead of the planned National Executive Committee session scheduled for Thursday.

At the meeting, the Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led reconciliation committee is expected to brief the party’s National Working Committee on its findings and potential recommendations.

Addressing journalists after meeting with the PDP National Assembly caucus in Abuja, Oyinlola disclosed the role he was expected to play at the meeting.

He said, “As part of our assignment as members of the National Reconciliation Committee, we scheduled to meet members of the National Assembly to share their experiences and understand what is causing the dwindling fortunes of our party politically.

” We’ve had useful discussions, and I believe we have gathered suggestions that will help unite our party and make it formidable.

“That’s what this evening’s discussions were about. One obvious thing is that for any party to enter into a political battle and win, it must be united. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

The former Osun State governor also assured that the party was fine-tuning strategies ahead of the Ondo State governorship election.

He said the party was also moving to reconcile aggrieved party chieftains to ensure that it had a united front.

Meanwhile, there are fresh indications that ex-Senate President, David Mark, former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, and the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Dr Emmanuel Agbo, have emerged as favourites to replace the embattled acting national chairman of the party.

