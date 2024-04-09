PDP crisis: House minority leaders disown 60 Reps

The minority leaders of the House of Representatives drawn from all opposition parties have distance themselves from the 60 lawmakers , who called for the resignation of the Peoples Democratic Party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

The 60 lawmakers had on Monday asked Damagum to step-down from the position for alleged anti-party activities

The lawmakers under the auspices of the Coalition of Opposition Lawmakers, threatened to leave the PDP if Damagum does not leave office to pave the way for the appointment of a new acting chairman from the North Central, the zone of the suspended National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The House leaders’ response was contained in a statement issued and co-signed on Tuesday by all the minority caucus leaders; Kingsley Chinda (Caucus leader), Ali Madaki (deputy leader), Ali Isah J.C. (minority whip), and George Ozodinobi (deputy minority whip),

The caucus leaders described the Ikenga Ugochinyere-led coalition as a body unknown to the parliament.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a press release by the group and we state unequivocally that the minority caucus and the PDP caucus dissociates themselves from the said press statement.

“The said coalition of lawmakers led by Ikenga Ugochinyere is unknown to the parliament and both caucuses condemn

in totality the absurd move, the uncouth and unparliamentary language of the group.

“The general public should take note that such a coalition is unknown to parliament, and their demands do not represent that of the minority parties.

“The said lawmakers should desist from further misinformation of the public and be more honourable in their conduct.”