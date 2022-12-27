PDP crisis: G5 meets in London again

The Nyesom Wike-led group of governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have landed in London, United Kingdom, in continuation of their meeting to fashion a strategy for the 2023 presidential election.

The team that left for the trip on Boxing Day included Governors Sam Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Uguanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

They have remained consistent in their call for the removal of the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to pave way for the emergence of a southern politician as the party boss.

They have since with- drawn their support for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

With the trip to London, the meeting between the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and Ortom could not hold.

Tambuwal was supposed to return to Makurdi with Atiku for a meeting with Governor Ortom before Christmas.

Tambuwal had stated this during a peace meeting with the Benue governor early in December at which time Ortom had advised him to reach out to other members of the G5 since he could not take decision on their behalf.

The source also revealed that the recent meeting between Ortom and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, who is the chairman of the PDP PCC, was at the instance of Emmanuel, who expressed discomfort at the absence of the five PDP governors at party meeting.

It was not clear whether the Akwa Ibom governor intends to continue his peace initiative with the aggrieved group.

However, it was learnt that a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Aliyu Gusau (retd), has now waded into the G5 feud with the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Findings revealed that the Zamfara State-born politician invited Ortom to his Abuja residence for a meeting over the crisis and subsequently spoke to Atiku on phone.

It was gathered that the former vice-president, who was contacted while he was about to depart Owerri on his recent campaign trip to Imo State, had requested the Benue governor to wait for him on Gusau’s residence, a request Ortom was said to have rejected.