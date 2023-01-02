PDP crisis: G-5 govs storm Bauchi for Bala campaign flag-off

The aggrieved G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are set to storm Bauchi State to flag off Governor Bala Mohammed’s campaign for a second term.

Gov Bala decided to turn to the G-5 for succour following unresolved issues between him and some politicians in the state loyal to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar



The five aggrieved governors are expected in Bauchi on Wednesday to flag-off Bala’s campaign according to a source close to the camp of the aggrieved governors.

The source also said, “As I speak with you, the G-5 governors are ready to attend Bala Mohammed’s campaign flag-off in Bauchi. All arrangements have been concluded, and I can confirm that to you. Except any new development comes up which I do not envisage, the governors will be in Bauchi.”

The source also stated that the governors would move from Bauchi to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to also attend the campaign of one of their members, Governor Seyi Makinde, billed for Thursday, January 5.

Even though he has not openly declared his membership of the G-5 governors, Bala Mohammed has been having a running battle with Atiku Abubakar, accusing the PDP presidential candidate and his supporters of working against his re-election bid.

In a letter written to the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorcha Ayu, dated November 3, 2022, Mohammed alleged that Atiku had threatened to “punish” him for contesting against him during the party’s presidential primary in May.

Bala had also threatened that if the issues were not resolved, “I may withdraw from the PCC and feel free to create new measures and strategies that would guarantee the election and re-election of all PDP candidates in Bauchi and myself.”

We’re not aware – Bauchi PDP

But the Bauchi State chapter of the PDP said it is not aware of the G-5 governors will attend the campaign flag-off of Governor Bala Mohammed.

In a phone chat with our correspondent yesterday, the state publicity secretary of the party, who is also the spokesman of the campaign committee, Yayanu Zainabari said, “I cannot give you any assurance about their coming because I don’t have any information of whether they are coming or not.”

Meanwhile the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that other members of the G5 governors will attend his boss campaign: “Yes, I can confirm to you that all is set for the flag-off of his excellency’s campaign on Thursday.”