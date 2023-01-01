PDP crisis: Emmanuel holds talks with Wike, Ortom

The Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel on Sunday met with Wike and Ortom.

Emmanuel met Wike and Ortom at the Rumueprikon country home of Wike in Obio-Akpor.

Though details of the meeting were not disclosed, the three governors were seen posing for a photograph after the parley.

Emmanuel was said to have rushed down to see the leaders of the G-5 as part of last-minute efforts to pacify them to drop their grievances and work for Atiku.

The three governors, who spoke after yesterday’s meeting, said their discussions were convivial and devoid of politics.

Wike disclosed that his relationship with Emmanuel had not diminished irrespective of their political differences.

He said: “Politics is not what will divide brothers and divide friends. Everybody knows my relationship with Udom, and we will continue to maintain that relationship.

“We may have different political affiliations or thinking that should not divide the brotherly love or create a gap among us.”

On his part, Emmanuel explained that his visit was not political, but a demonstration of brotherly love in the spirit of the yuletide season.

He said: “Actually, this is the season of love. Within this period if we don’t demonstrate that love, love not shown is love wasted.

“I think that is what we are trying to demonstrate, brotherly love, friendship. And then in the spirit of the season, we must visit one another.”

Ortom said part of their discussion also centred on how they could best add value to governance in Nigeria.

He said: “We are going into 2023 and we shared among ourselves how we can best add value to our government, how we can best add value to our people, how we can do things that will help add value to our country Nigeria.

“And that if there are any issues in the past which we have done wrong, we look at it and say, look, let’s forgive one another and move forward. They are private issues.”