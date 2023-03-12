PDP Crisis: ‘Dont take Fayose serious’- Dino Melaye

Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye has said nobody should take former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose serious over claims that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar rejected the one term offer presented to him for peace to reign in PDP.

Melaye noted that anyone who knew the antecedents of Fayose would not take him serious.

Recall that Fayose while appearing as a guest on ARISE TV on March 2 revealed that, Atiku rejected the offer of one term in office to get the G5 governors’ support.

“I was invited by His Excellency Atiku Abubakar to a hotel in Lagos. I told him four things, that there were four demands they made of you. One, you are seventy-six as of last year. The G-5 said, you are already a candidate, you can’t abort a child that has been given birth to.

“But let us go back and tell the Southerners that you will spend four years so that it would not look like it will be eight to eight years back to back for the North because Buhari is leaving and he is representing the North irrespective of the party.

“They told his excellency to make his official announcement, not that he should hand it over to any member of the G-5. That you are going to spend four years and at that time you will be 80 years, all the people surrounding him disagree, that they can’t say such, when he becomes President he will say it, who does that?

Atiku lost the G5 governors’ states to APC’s Bola Tinubu who won three and Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi won two states.

However, Melaye has come out to puncture Fayose’s claim.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Melaye said Nigerians should never take Fayose serious.

He stated that it was impossible for Fayose to sit in front of Atiku and say the G5 governors were offering him one term before they can suppport him

He said Nigerians should ask Fayose where he met Atiku and what was Atiku’s response.

‘Take anything from Fayose seriously at your own peril. Where did he sit down with Atiku to offer Atiku one term? Can Ayo Fayose sit in front of Atiku and say we are offering you one term? And what was Atiku’s response?

Melaye added that Fayose was only trying to curry favour from the APC

‘Now Fayose feels the election has been lost and he should quickly begin to interact with the winners. He can say anything he wants to say but I am telling you again, don’t take him seriously.’