PDP Crisis: Court restores Secondus, governors okay Akinwonmi

The twist and turns in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership crisis are not about to fizzle out.

Party leaders at the National Working Committee (NWC), the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Governors Forum, at separate meetings on Thursday, ratified Yemi Akinwonmi — Deputy Chairman (South) — as acting chairman in place of the court-suspended Chairman Uche Secondus.

A Rivers High Court on Monday suspended Secondus by granting an order of injunction requested by some party members.

But yesterday, a Kebbi High Court granted another order returning Secondus as national chairman.

A Vacation Judge, Justice Nusirat. I. Umar gave the order in a suit brought before her at Birinin Kebbi, the state capital.

In the case, cited as KB/AC/M. 170/2021, Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents.

She said it was necessary to issue an interim order on the purported suspension of Secondus, pending the determination of the case.

The order reads: “An order of this Honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice.

“Any further order(s) as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the Groumstances.

Three concerned members of the party, Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman are the claimants/applicant in the case while Prince Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/respondents.