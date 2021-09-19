NEWS
PDP crisis: APC, two more governors begin defection talks
Following the ongoing crisis in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), two more governors have started defection talks with the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The governors might use the defection to curtail threats from APC in their states.
One of the terms is the control of party structure in order to secure a guarantee for their second term in office.
According to a source, who is involved in the preliminary talks, one of the governors is from the South while the other is a high profile governor from the Northwest, who is rumoured to have presidential ambition but now appears to have had a change of heart and views a second term as governor as a more attainable target, using the APC platform.
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, hinted on Thursday that three PDP governors, namely those of Bauchi (Bala Mohammed), Enugu (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi) and Oyo (Seyi Makinde) were planning to defect to the APC.
He made the declaration while he was being presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the APC Caretaker Chairman Governor Mai Mala Buni, in Abuja.
However, Governor Ugwuanyi has since refuted the insinuation by Fani-Kayode that he was contemplating defection from PDP to APC.
Reacting to the insinuation while addressing journalists in Enugu yesterday, the Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Dr Josef Onoh, described Fani-Kayode’s comment as “a figment of his imagination”, adding that Governor Ugwuanyi had no plan to leave the PDP.
NEWS
New law to make Nigerians pay more for electricity underway
A new law being proposed by the National Assembly as part of an amendment to the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) may compel electricity generation companies to fund host communities with five per cent of their revenue, thereby further increasing the cost of electricity in the country.
The bill, sponsored by Babajimi Benson, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, provides for the reservation of five per cent of the revenue accruing from power generated by the power generating companies for the development of host communities.
The proposed legislation, which was read for the first time on February 23, 2020, has passed for second reading as a draft seen by The Guardian showed that the fund would be received, managed and administered by a Trustee to be appointed by the generating companies (GENCOs) and representative of the host communities, upon agreement among the host communities.
Coming amid existing tax burden, which includes a corporate tax rate of 30 per cent, education tax of two per cent, police tax, land use charge and other levies at states and local councils, a source at one of the power generation companies told The Guardian that the development may force the companies to declare force majeure.
Reacting, some stakeholders in the sector said the development would exponentially increase electricity tariff as the companies may add up the fund as operating expenses and pass the burden to the end-users. However, other stakeholders stressed that the move would lead to the development of communities housing power generation companies.
While the outlook of the power sector has remained dismal, performing far below expectations and projections since privatised in 2013, some stakeholders insist that confusion awaits the sector, especially in the areas of legal and regulatory framework if the new bill scales through.
Recall that pursuant to the EPSRA, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is empowered to regulate the electricity sector, including generation, transmission, system operations and distribution.
Also, in line with Section 32 of the Act, the Commission is saddled with the responsibilities of creating and promoting efficient market structures, ensuring the optimal utilisation of resources, maximising access to ensure an adequate and secure supply of reliable electricity while promoting competition and private sector participation. Part of its duties also includes the establishment of appropriate operating codes and standards, issuance of operating licenses, monitoring the operation of the electricity market, and getting the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) contracts effective as key path to sustainability.
While the tariff at which the generation companies sell their power is determined based on operations and maintenance, gas, depreciation of generation assets, other plant maintenance costs, experts said that an additional provision for five per cent of the revenue of the GenCos as proposed by the bill, changes the parameters influencing the tariff of the generation companies as it has to be included in their tariff model.
The cost would be passed on to the consumers, with a predominant effect in an increase in end-user tariff.
An associate professor of Energy Law at the University of Lagos, Yemi Oke insisted that the development would naturally be captured as part of the overall cost and transferred to the distribution companies, who would likewise pass it to electricity consumers.
“DisCos or GenCos don’t pay taxes, levies and charges directly. All those are passed to consumers. The end product is a further increase in electricity tariffs. The question is: are Nigerians willing and ready to continue paying more for darkness?
“From privatisation till date, which happened some 13 years ago, what has been added to the national grid and transmitted as new megawatts is less than 5000 megawatts despite all the noise and other marketing hypes from sector players and regulators,” Oke said.
NEWS
Katsina residents escape as Air Force jet causes commotion in bandits’ camp
An Air force jet which hovered over parts of Rugu forest in Katsina State reportedly scared away bandits and led to the escape of 20 kidnapped victims, including 10 women.
Sharing their ordeal to newsmen at the Hajj camp in Katsina on Saturday, the victims said they spent five months in the bandits’ enclave.
The escapees included 10 women, eight girls, a middle aged man and a boy.
Rabiu Mannir, 27, said the bandits heard the roar of jets Friday night and scampered to safety, a situation that gave them (victims) the chance to escape.
“We were sitting as usual with a few of the bandits boys who were guarding us when we heard the jet. They started running and when I saw them running, I began to unlock the padlock with which they locked my legs and begun to run,” he said.
One of the escapees, Mannir, added that he asked the women to pick their children so that they could all run for their freedom.
NEWS
10 Bethel Baptist students released in Kaduna
Bandits have released 10 kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, on Saturday, while 21 others are still being held, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) confirmed on Saturday.
According to him, 10 students were released this evening and have reunited with their parents.
“We are now hoping that the remaining 21 who are still with the bandits will be released,” he said.
Recall that bandits had kidnapped scores of Bethel Baptist students in Kaduna in June. They have been released in batches after payment of huge sums as ransom.
