PDP crisis: APC, two more governors begin defection talks

A new law being proposed by the National Assembly as part of an amendment to the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) may compel electricity generation companies to fund host communities with five per cent of their revenue, thereby further increasing the cost of electricity in the country.

The bill, sponsored by Babajimi Benson, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, provides for the reservation of five per cent of the revenue accruing from power generated by the power generating companies for the development of host communities.

The proposed legislation, which was read for the first time on February 23, 2020, has passed for second reading as a draft seen by The Guardian showed that the fund would be received, managed and administered by a Trustee to be appointed by the generating companies (GENCOs) and representative of the host communities, upon agreement among the host communities.

Coming amid existing tax burden, which includes a corporate tax rate of 30 per cent, education tax of two per cent, police tax, land use charge and other levies at states and local councils, a source at one of the power generation companies told The Guardian that the development may force the companies to declare force majeure.

Reacting, some stakeholders in the sector said the development would exponentially increase electricity tariff as the companies may add up the fund as operating expenses and pass the burden to the end-users. However, other stakeholders stressed that the move would lead to the development of communities housing power generation companies.

While the outlook of the power sector has remained dismal, performing far below expectations and projections since privatised in 2013, some stakeholders insist that confusion awaits the sector, especially in the areas of legal and regulatory framework if the new bill scales through.

Recall that pursuant to the EPSRA, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is empowered to regulate the electricity sector, including generation, transmission, system operations and distribution.

Also, in line with Section 32 of the Act, the Commission is saddled with the responsibilities of creating and promoting efficient market structures, ensuring the optimal utilisation of resources, maximising access to ensure an adequate and secure supply of reliable electricity while promoting competition and private sector participation. Part of its duties also includes the establishment of appropriate operating codes and standards, issuance of operating licenses, monitoring the operation of the electricity market, and getting the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) contracts effective as key path to sustainability.

While the tariff at which the generation companies sell their power is determined based on operations and maintenance, gas, depreciation of generation assets, other plant maintenance costs, experts said that an additional provision for five per cent of the revenue of the GenCos as proposed by the bill, changes the parameters influencing the tariff of the generation companies as it has to be included in their tariff model.

The cost would be passed on to the consumers, with a predominant effect in an increase in end-user tariff.

An associate professor of Energy Law at the University of Lagos, Yemi Oke insisted that the development would naturally be captured as part of the overall cost and transferred to the distribution companies, who would likewise pass it to electricity consumers.

“DisCos or GenCos don’t pay taxes, levies and charges directly. All those are passed to consumers. The end product is a further increase in electricity tariffs. The question is: are Nigerians willing and ready to continue paying more for darkness?

“From privatisation till date, which happened some 13 years ago, what has been added to the national grid and transmitted as new megawatts is less than 5000 megawatts despite all the noise and other marketing hypes from sector players and regulators,” Oke said.