POLITICS
PDP convention: Fayose may run for chairman
A former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose is under pressure to run for the chairmanship seat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it was learnt on Tuesday.
A delegation of prominent party leaders, including governors, National Assembly members, ex-governors and former Federal lawmakers, have visited him in Lagos to join the race ahead of the party’s convention.
The visit to Fayose followed what a source called a “thorough deliberation by prominent PDP leaders who desire for a strong party leadership ahead of 2023 elections”.
Currently, the PDP Governors’ Forum is divided over succession, following the suspension of the embattled chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who is from Rivers State.
Although some governors want him to complete his term, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is adamant that he should vacate office and a new chairman should come on board in October.
Also, there is scheming in the opposition party by certain chieftains who, as the source put it, “does not want the continuation of Wike’s control of the party leadership”.
But there is no consensus on the selection of a candidate for the slot in the Southwest PDP.
According to the source, while prominent Northern PDP leaders are urging Fayose to run, other party leaders, led by Wike in the Southsouth, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, are looking beyond the former Ekiti governor.
Party insiders confided to The Nation that Wike failed to elicit Fayose’s cooperation in his plot to oust Secondus while the friction between Makinde and Fayose over the control of Southwest machinery of the party persisted.
If the slot is zoned to the Southwest, Makinde and Fayose may lock horns, reminiscent of the zonal congresses.
The source said apart from Fayose, former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola and former Ondo State PDP governorship candidate Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) are also eyeing the position.
Oyinlola is a political disciple of former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Makinde and Wike may be rooting for Jegede, now that former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
An associate of Fayose, who spoke in confidencce, said Fayose was being considered because of his fanatical loyalty to the platform and contributions to its development since 2002.
When contacted on phone, Fayose said he could not make any permutation when the party had not proposed or ratified a zoning formula.
He called for caution among Southwest stakeholders, saying the chairman, if it is zoned to the region, must be perceived as a victory for the region and not for individual glorification.
POLITICS
Intrigues as two ex-governors, 30 APC chieftains jostle to fill sacked power minister’s seat
No fewer than 32 chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State are jostling to replace the sacked Minister of Power, Sale Mamman.
President Muhammadu Buhari had early this month sacked two of his ministers, Mamman (Power) and Mohammed Sabo Nanono (Agriculture) over what the presidency tagged as poor performance.
Top politicians have commenced intense lobbying in Taraba and Kano states where the two sacked ministers hailed from. Mamman hails from Taraba State, and Nanono from Kano State.
Expectations are high that the president will send the replacement of the two former ministers to the Senate for screening and confirmation in line with the 1999 Constitution. The Senate is resuming today from its annual recess.
Speaking to our correspondent, chairman of the APC in Taraba State, Barr Ibrahim El-Sudi confirmed that 32 members of the party are eying the ministerial position.
He said nobody has contacted the party for the nomination of Mamman’s replacement. El-Sudi did not mention the names of those eying the seat but said the state deserves the seat in view of its contribution to the Buhari presidency.
“Taraba gave President Buhari more than 45 per cent votes during the last presidential election, therefore, under any political consideration, the state deserves a slot and it should be a cabinet minister,” he said.
However, sources in the party hinted that two former acting governors of the state, Alhaji Garba Umar and Sani Danladi Abubakar are among those eyeing the ministerial appointment.
Also listed are Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central), a former Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo, a former commissioner of Finance and one-time governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf and a two-time governorship candidate and now a commissioner in the Northeast Development Commission, Chief David Kente, among others.
It was learnt that most of those eying the position have relocated to Abuja to be near the powers close to the presidential villa, Abuja.
POLITICS
APC fixes date for state congress
The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has scheduled its state congress for Saturday, October 2, 2021.
This was disclosed in a terse statement issued on Monday by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe.
According to the statement, which was entitled, ‘APC Schedules State Congresses for Saturday, October 2, 2021’, the party revealed that it would commence the sale of nomination forms on Wednesday, September 15.
The statement urged all interested aspirants to purchase their forms in the various state APC Secretariats and in the unlikely event that they are denied, they are at liberty to approach the National Headquarters to obtain same.
The party had successfully conducted its ward and local government congresses which held between July 31 and September 4, 2021.
POLITICS
PDP commences search for new BoT members
As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for its October 2021 National Convention to elect new members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the party has also commenced search for new members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and its chairman.
It was gathered that the main opposition party has written to the six geopolitical zones to send their representatives.
It was also learnt that former senate presidents, Adolphus Wabara and David Mark have been tipped as the next chairman of the PDP BoT.
In a letter dated August 9, 2023, the Secretary of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, asked all the zones in the country to nominate their new members of the party’s BoT.
The BoT is the conscience of the party and members are nominated once every four years.
The current Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jubrin, who was the Secretary of the Board when the late Chief Tony Anenih was chairman had also acted as BoT chairman before he was later confirmed as substantive chairman.
Party sources revealed that age is no longer on the side of Jubrin, who was elected Senator in Nasarawa State at the age of 31 under the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN).
To give the BoT firm leadership, Mark and Wabara are being considered as a possible replacement.
Although consultations are still ongoing, it was gathered that party leaders are zeroing down on both of them considering their track record of service and commitment to the party both in and out of office as senate presidents.
Top ranking members of the party leadership who craved anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media on the issue said that the party leaders are in the process of rebuilding the party, adding that sacrifices will have to be made.
One of the sources said: “Discussions are also ongoing about reconstituting our Board of Trustees and some of us are considering someone like former Senate President, David Mark for that role.”
The other source further said that considering the sacrifices made by Wabara, he is also under consideration.
He, however, pointed out that the party would not impose any one of them, adding that after consultations and composition, the incoming members would be allowed to choose their chairman based on the party’s guidance.
It was also gathered that the party has also commenced its search for a new national chairman.
According to one of the party’s sources, there is the likelihood that the zoning committee will throw the position open to the South.
And the indication so far is that the embattled National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus from the South-south; former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and the party’s governorship candidate in the October 2020 election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitoyo Jegede (SAN) will contest for the position of the national chairman.
Secondus is said to be enjoying the support of some governors of the party from the North, while Oyinlola is enjoying the support of Governors Wike of Rivers State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.
Jegede is said to be backed by the Atiku’s political machinery.
The source said that the PDP Constitution guarantees the constitutional rights of any member to contest.
According to the source, the office of the national chairman would be thrown open to the South and anyone so interested is free to contest, including outgoing members of the PDP NWC.
Meanwhile, the party’s BoT has accepted the nomination of Chief Raymond Dokpesi; former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke; Remi Kuku, Dr. Esther Uduehi from Delta State, and Chief Ferdinand Alabraba as the representatives of the South-south.
In the letter dated August 9, 2021, the BoT Secretary, Wabara requested the nomination of new BoT members from the zones.
In response, the National Vice Chairman of the PDP in the South-South, Mr. Daniel Orbih, sent the names of the nominees from the zone to the party.
In the letter, Orbih wrote: “In accordance with Section 32 (4) of the amended PDP Constitution of 2017, please find below the five BOT nominees from the South-South Zone, two of whom are women. The nominees are: Ferdinand Alabraba, Raymond Dokpesl, Donald Duke, Dr. Esther Uduehi, Mrs. Remi Kuku.”
