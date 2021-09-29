PDP contacts Jonathan on October convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed, yesterday, that former President Goodluck Jonathan is among key party leaders it would consult as it prepares for a convention in October to elect national officers.

Answering questions after it’s maiden meeting in Abuja, the Contact and Mobilisation sub-Committee of the Convention Planning Committee said it would not hesitate to contact Jonathan as major leader of the party.

Chairman of the sub-Committee and Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, who presided over the meeting on behalf of the Taraba State Governor, Ishaku Darius, said Jonathan remains a leader of the party and if there are issues for which he must be contacted, he will be contacted.

Jonathan’s status in the PDP has attracted concerns in recent times because of reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to drag him to its fold.

The sub-Committee also insisted that the issue of suspended national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, is not in focus as the party prepares for the October 30 convention.

The committee said it would not have any reason to contact Secondus with respect to preparation for the convention, pointing out that a statement by the chairman of the convention planning committee, Ahmadu Fintiri, on the fate of Secondus remains valid.