PDP commences search for new BoT members
As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for its October 2021 National Convention to elect new members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the party has also commenced search for new members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and its chairman.
It was gathered that the main opposition party has written to the six geopolitical zones to send their representatives.
It was also learnt that former senate presidents, Adolphus Wabara and David Mark have been tipped as the next chairman of the PDP BoT.
In a letter dated August 9, 2023, the Secretary of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, asked all the zones in the country to nominate their new members of the party’s BoT.
The BoT is the conscience of the party and members are nominated once every four years.
The current Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jubrin, who was the Secretary of the Board when the late Chief Tony Anenih was chairman had also acted as BoT chairman before he was later confirmed as substantive chairman.
Party sources revealed that age is no longer on the side of Jubrin, who was elected Senator in Nasarawa State at the age of 31 under the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN).
To give the BoT firm leadership, Mark and Wabara are being considered as a possible replacement.
Although consultations are still ongoing, it was gathered that party leaders are zeroing down on both of them considering their track record of service and commitment to the party both in and out of office as senate presidents.
Top ranking members of the party leadership who craved anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media on the issue said that the party leaders are in the process of rebuilding the party, adding that sacrifices will have to be made.
One of the sources said: “Discussions are also ongoing about reconstituting our Board of Trustees and some of us are considering someone like former Senate President, David Mark for that role.”
The other source further said that considering the sacrifices made by Wabara, he is also under consideration.
He, however, pointed out that the party would not impose any one of them, adding that after consultations and composition, the incoming members would be allowed to choose their chairman based on the party’s guidance.
It was also gathered that the party has also commenced its search for a new national chairman.
According to one of the party’s sources, there is the likelihood that the zoning committee will throw the position open to the South.
And the indication so far is that the embattled National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus from the South-south; former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and the party’s governorship candidate in the October 2020 election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitoyo Jegede (SAN) will contest for the position of the national chairman.
Secondus is said to be enjoying the support of some governors of the party from the North, while Oyinlola is enjoying the support of Governors Wike of Rivers State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.
Jegede is said to be backed by the Atiku’s political machinery.
The source said that the PDP Constitution guarantees the constitutional rights of any member to contest.
According to the source, the office of the national chairman would be thrown open to the South and anyone so interested is free to contest, including outgoing members of the PDP NWC.
Meanwhile, the party’s BoT has accepted the nomination of Chief Raymond Dokpesi; former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke; Remi Kuku, Dr. Esther Uduehi from Delta State, and Chief Ferdinand Alabraba as the representatives of the South-south.
In the letter dated August 9, 2021, the BoT Secretary, Wabara requested the nomination of new BoT members from the zones.
In response, the National Vice Chairman of the PDP in the South-South, Mr. Daniel Orbih, sent the names of the nominees from the zone to the party.
In the letter, Orbih wrote: “In accordance with Section 32 (4) of the amended PDP Constitution of 2017, please find below the five BOT nominees from the South-South Zone, two of whom are women. The nominees are: Ferdinand Alabraba, Raymond Dokpesl, Donald Duke, Dr. Esther Uduehi, Mrs. Remi Kuku.”
PDP Crisis: Court rejects Secondus’ new suit following CJN’s warning
Citing a recent warning handed judicial officers by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Mohammad, over abuse of court processes, Justice Tijjani Ringim, of the Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, refused to entertain a suit by the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus,
The suit sought to restrain the party and its national officers from calling, summoning or presiding over any meeting except the one convened by himself, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
Secondus, had also prayed the court to restrain them from calling meeting of any committee of the party, any congress of the party, the National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee, the National Convention except the one he called.
But, in ruling on the application, Justice Ringim, declined to entertain the suit on the ground that it was unripe for hearing and that the defendants were yet to respond to the motion.
Applicants in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1117/2021, included Honourable Eddy Olafeso, Alhaji Rashidi Olakunle Sunmonu, Honourable Daisi Akintan, Honourable Bunmi Jenyo and Honourable Wahab Owokoniran.
Those joined as respondents were Secondus, Elder Yomi Akinwonmi (PDP Deputy National Chairman, South), Senator Suleiman (PDP Deputy National Chairman, North), Senator Ibrahim Tsauri (National Secretary, PDP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).
At the resumed hearing of the matter, yesterday, counsel to the applicants, Chimezie Victor Ihekweazu (SAN), informed the court that his client’s Motion on Notice was for hearing and that all parties in the suit had been put on notice.
But a lawyer, Mr. Chucks Ugo, announced his appearance for the party and Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, the party’s national Secretary (first and fifth respondents) while Mr. Oladayo Ilori, also claimed to be representing all the defendants except Secondus (second defendant) in the suit.
Both Chucks and Oladayo informed the court that they all had the mandate of the respondents to represent them in the suit.
Justice Ringim, after taking arguments on the issue of representation, however, held that the two counsel were in disharmony and could not represent a client.
Consequently, Justice Ringim urged the parties to resolve the issue of legal representation.
He also held that since the applicants’ processes were served on the respondents on September 2, 2021, the respondents were still within time to file their responses, adding that the motion was unripe for hearing.
The judge cited the recent directive from the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, on conflicting orders issued from the courts and urged the applicants to explain to the court if the present suit was not an abuse of court process.
The judge, therefore, directed that the suit would be returned to the admin Judge for reassignment, as there was no urgency in the affidavit filed by the applicants to warrant hearing it during vacation.
The applicants were seeking “an interlocutory order of injunction restraining the first, third, fourth and fifth defendants by themselves, their servants, agents, privies or any member of the defendant whatsoever, other than the 2nd defendant; from calling, summoning or presiding over any meeting of the party whatsoever including the meeting of any committee of the party, any congress of the party, the National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee, the National Convention and all other organs or bodies of the party pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
“An interlocutory order of injunction restraining the first, third, fourth and fifth defendants by themselves, their servants, agents, privies, associates or whosoever from stopping, disturbing or in any way interfering with the excise or the continues exercise by the 2nd Defendant (Secondus) of the powers, duties and functions of his office as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or from limiting or usurping his Powers, functions and duties as provided for under the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
“An interlocutory order directing the second defendant/Respondent to forthwith resume the exercise of all his Powers, Duties, function and privileges at the National Chairman of the first defendant as guaranteed him under the Constitution of the first defendant as amended in 2017 pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
“An interlocutory order of injunction restraining the first, third, fourth and fifth defendants/respondents by themselves, their servants, agents, privies, associates or whosoever during the tenure in office of the second defendant, from communicating, sending any correspondence or making any requests or establishing any manner of official contact whatsoever on behalf of the first defendant with the sixth and seventh defendants and all agencies or organs of the Federal Government under the supervision and control of the seventh defendant; other than through the 2nd Defendant or on his direction or authorization pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
“An interlocutory order of injunction restraining ‘the sixth and seventh defendants, and all agencies or organs of the Federal Government under the supervision and control of the seventh defendant, from receiving or maintaining any communication or request whatsoever from any organ or official of the first Defendant or acting on any such request other than from the second defendant or at his direction or authorization pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”
PDP: Former governors may produce next National Chairman
Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have ceded the right to produce the next national chairman of the party to former governors.
Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, the governors also ratified the zoning of offices in the National Working Committee (NWC).
The governors during the meet agreed on the slots to be given to former governors and ministers to field candidates.
that would be elected at the October national convention.
Sources informed that following the agreement, the former governors may now produce the next national chairman of the party to replace Prince Uche Secondus apart from a few other offices now allocated to them.
But it was not clear whether the meeting agreed on the part of the country from which the new party boss would emerge.
The former governors and ministers , who were invited to their session to seek their input in the zoning arrangement for the new NWC, were requested to agree among themselves on how to share the positions.
The former political officeholders thereafter left the meeting after about five hours of deliberations while the governors continued to discuss other matters.
Among the former governors that attended the meeting were Ahmed Makarfi, Sule Lamido, Emeka Ihedioha, Babangida Aliyu, and Ibrahim Idris.
Two former North-west governors visit Tinubu in London
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to receive notable political figures following a minor kneel surgery in the United Kingdom.
The latest to visit the former Lagos State governor were two prominent northern political figures; former Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari and former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakk.
Tinubu had also received in audience, President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former APC National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire, among others. ,
