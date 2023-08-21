Monday, August 21, 2023
HomePOLITICSPDP chieftain drags acting chair, others to court
POLITICS

PDP chieftain drags acting chair, others to court

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
PDP chieftain drags acting chair, others to court

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daboikiabo Warmate, has filed a suit against the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, over alleged negligence of the party’s constitution.

Warmate, who is the leader of the Concerned PDP League, also joined as defendants in the suit the PDP National Working Committee and National Executive Committee.

Warmate alleged that the acting chairman, the NWC and NEC “negligently and flagrantly disrespected, disregarded and jettisoned Section 31 (4) of the PDP 2017 Constitution.”

He said the section states that: “The NEC shall meet at least once in every quarter at the instance of the National Chairman or at the request of two-thirds of its membership, who shall notify the chairman at least seven days prior to the meeting; and an emergency meeting may be summoned by the National Chairman having regard to all the circumstances of the agenda.”

He alleged that since the 97th NEC meeting held on September 8, 2022, no such meeting had taken place again.

He is, therefore, seeking a court order restraining the defendants from carrying out any further activities of the party.

He is urging the court to make an order directing the PDP to hold an NEC meeting within seven days and elect substantive national officers.

He wants the court to order the defendants to pay him N5m as the cost of filing the suit.

The suit is yet to be assigned to a judge.

Previous article
‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending four-week reign
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network