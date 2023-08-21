PDP chieftain drags acting chair, others to court

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daboikiabo Warmate, has filed a suit against the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, over alleged negligence of the party’s constitution.

Warmate, who is the leader of the Concerned PDP League, also joined as defendants in the suit the PDP National Working Committee and National Executive Committee.

Warmate alleged that the acting chairman, the NWC and NEC “negligently and flagrantly disrespected, disregarded and jettisoned Section 31 (4) of the PDP 2017 Constitution.”

He said the section states that: “The NEC shall meet at least once in every quarter at the instance of the National Chairman or at the request of two-thirds of its membership, who shall notify the chairman at least seven days prior to the meeting; and an emergency meeting may be summoned by the National Chairman having regard to all the circumstances of the agenda.”

He alleged that since the 97th NEC meeting held on September 8, 2022, no such meeting had taken place again.

He is, therefore, seeking a court order restraining the defendants from carrying out any further activities of the party.

He is urging the court to make an order directing the PDP to hold an NEC meeting within seven days and elect substantive national officers.

He wants the court to order the defendants to pay him N5m as the cost of filing the suit.

The suit is yet to be assigned to a judge.