POLITICS
PDP chair: Mark, Gana, others step down for Ayu
A former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has emerged the preferred candidate of North Central in the race for the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Ayu emerged after a marathon meeting of the leaders of the zone on Tuesday night at the Benue State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.
Addressing journalists after the meeting, Benue Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, said the leaders from the six states in the North Central chose Ayu from a number of five aspirants that indicated interest in the race.
The other aspirants that stepped down were Senator David Mark, Ex Governor Ibrahim Idris, Prof Jerry Gana and Attah Idoko
According to Ortom, the leaders of the zone picked Ayu because they believed he had the commitment and capacity to stabilise the PDP and lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections.
The Governor said the purpose of the meeting was to find a consensus candidate among the five aspirants who would be presented to a larger meeting of the entire Northern Caucus.
Governor Ortom said: “We met here for several hours.
Amongst the five persons that were contesting, the leadership of our party from the North Central unanimously agreed to sponsor former Senate President Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to be the national chairman of our party from the North Central.
“There was no voting, we all agreed that he is the right person for this job at this time. Tomorrow (Wednesday) the northern stakeholders of our PDP are going to meet. So he will be presented to the northern caucus of the party. I think that by the grace of God they will also accept him”.
Ortom however clarified that the choice of Ayu as consensus candidate of the North Central does not stop the other the Northeast and Northwest from presenting their candidates.
Those at the meeting were former Senate Presidents-Chief David Mark and Dr Bukola Saraki.
Also at the meeting were Prof Jerry Gana; former Kogi Governor, Ibrahim Idris and BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin among others.
POLITICS
Gbenga Daniel visits Tinubu
Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Tuesday visited the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence.
Daniel’s visit came a few hours after a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose left the residence of the APC leader.
Daniel like Fayose visited Tinubu to wish him quick recovery.
Tinubu returned to the country on Friday after spending over three months in the United Kingdom for medical treatment.
POLITICS
LAGOS APC CHAIRMANSHIP: Ex-Commissioner, Ojelabi to replace Tunde Balogun
As the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) set to join other States in holding nationwide States Congress on Saturday, May 17, a former Commissioner for Rural Development in Lagos State from Lagos West (Ojo), Pastor Cornelius Oyefolu Ojelabi is set to takeover as the new State Chairman.
Ojelabi was endorsed at the end of a crucial meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council(GAC) of the party held at the old State House Marina.
Aside the general dissatisfaction with the performance of the outgoing Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun who is from Apapa in the Lagos Central Senatorial District, the APC leaders also canvassed that the senatorial district has also produced the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt (Hon) Femi Gbajabiamila who is from Surulere local government.
All these influenced the decision of the GAC to settle for Ojelabi, who is from Ojo local government as the consensus candidate for the position.
As it is now, Ojelabi may emerge as next chairman of Lagos APC.
He was elected Chairman of Ojo Local Government in 1997 on the platform of the defunct Grassroots Democratic Party (GDM).
Ojelabi was appointed the Executive Secretary of the newly created Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area and three months later became the first elected Executive Chairman of the LCDA.
After his tenure as Council chairman, he was elected to represent Ojo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011 and thereafter served as Commissioner for Rural Development between 2011 and 2015 under the administration of Mr Babatunde Fashola.
POLITICS
PHOTOS: Fayose visits Tinubu, says he remains an unrepentant PDP leader
Former Governor of Ekiti State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday paid a visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Fayose’s visit according to him was to wish Tinubu a quick recovery.
Recall that Tinubu travelled to the United Kingdom for medical treatment. He spent months there recuperating after a knee surgery, reports say.
Fayose said after his visit, “Today, I was at Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos to wish Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu a quick recovery.
“Health issues know no political party and in this part of the world, we seldom celebrate people when they are alive. Rather, we like to sign condolence registers. To me, that is not the best way to live.
“Most importantly, politics should be about love for each other.
“Therefore, like other leaders in Nigeria, I wish Asiwaju sound and robust health.
“And to those negative political analysts, this visit notwithstanding, I remain an unrepentant PDP leader and key stakeholder.”
