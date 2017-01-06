PDP blames APC for continued closure of party secretariat

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended staff of the National Secretariat for their peaceful protest on Tuesday January 3, 2016, at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the continued closure of the secretariat.

The statement said, “The Protest which was carried out by staffers under the auspices of PDP Staff Welfare Forum demanding for the reopening of the National Secretariat and speedy delivery of Judgment pending before the Appellate Court is a demonstration of their commitment to service, loyalty and dedication to the Party’s well-being, peaceful Nigeria, and advancement of democracy at large.

“It is our firm believe that keeping the PDP National Secretariat locked since June 2016 till date is orchestrated by the ruling party to decimate and silence our party from providing viable opposition. The gross incompetence of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians has pitched it against the progress of the PDP. This is shameful, inexplicable and unfortunate as the PDP in 16 years did not interfere with internal affairs of opposition political parties or used instruments of state to shutdown their secretariats due to internal crisis or for anything whatsoever. We allowed all parties in the country to strive and stabilize our democracy for which the APC is the primary beneficiary of in the 2015 general elections.

‘These harrasements and intimidation of the APC led administration against opposition in Nigeria portends grave danger for democracy at large; and we demand as a matter of urgency, the unconditional reopening of the National Secretariat of the PDP to allow staff access into their offices to carry out the duties of holding the government in power accountable.

“We again commend the Nigerian Judiciary for its effort to actualise the principles of separation of power which is the main pillar of democracy; and therefore urge the courts to keep up the good work by maintaining independence on all matters brought before it.

“In the same vein, we pray the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to deliver the reserved judgment on the party’s leadership issues pending before it to allow the PDP concentrate on its rebuilding process and to provide alternative governance in the country. It is no gain saying that any democracy without a viable opposition is considered a dictatorship, unstable, unhealthy and a recipe for anarchy.

“We also urge the National Judicial Council (NJC) to urgently do the needful in respect of the petition submitted against the Special Appeal Panel of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff. The current petition like the two previous ones, is another delay tactics he devised with his collaborators against justice to the PDP and its membership nationwide.

“To this end, we further call on all our members and teeming supporters nationwide to be vigilant and remain committed to the rebuilding of the PDP and advancing our democracy.”

