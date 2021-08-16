POLITICS
PDP berates Buhari for signing PIB despite public outcry
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for ignoring the outcry by Nigerians across board not to sign the offensive, repugnant and anti-people Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), as passed by the National Assembly into law.
The party notes that the signing of the law, despite widespread public rejection, amounts to endorsement of imposition and further confirms that President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) have no iota of respect for the people as well as the tenets of democracy as a system of government.
By his action, President Buhari has only authenticated that he is not a listening leader and that the APC and its leaders are only out to trample on the will of Nigerians for their selfish interests.
In putting his hands to endorse the obnoxious bill, even with its distasteful, paltry and provocative 3% revenue to oil producing communities, President Buhari and the APC have again displayed disdain and insensitivity to the sufferings of the people of the Niger Delta.
The PDP holds that such is the height of contempt for oil producing communities, particularly in the face of the challenges which they face as a result of oil exploration.
Noting that Mr. President could have returned the bill to the National Assembly with a request that it be made to address the demands of the oil producing communities, our party fears that the new law cannot guarantee the desired stability and development in the oil and gas sector as well as respite in the Niger Delta region.
If anything, the Act as signed by President Buhari is a dangerous recipe for an avoidable crisis in the sector.
The PDP calls on President Buhari to salvage the situation by immediately forwarding an amendment bill to the National Assembly to reflect the true wishes and aspirations of every segment of our nation.
While calling for calm across the country, particularly the South-South geo-political zone, the PDP also charges lawmakers elected on its platform to be at alert even as preparation must be commenced for an urgent amendment to this law.
Wike plots against PDP in Anambra, vows to support APC candidate, Andy Uba
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State may have taken the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the governorship election in Anambra State.
He has threatened to work against the PDP governorship candidate in the election.
It was gathered that Wike have declared to support the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Andy Uba, in the Anambra governorship election.
Governor Wike was said to have declared that he would “not be supporting the PDP candidate in the Anambra governorship election against his friend, Andy Uba, of the APC because Andy is his brother.”
While the Rivers governor is purportedly contemplating supporting the APC candidate in the Anambra State governorship election, some PDP stakeholders were issuing warning that such act constitutes anti-party activities for which Wike could be expelled from the party.
Governor Wike had supported the agitation for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, over alleged leadership failure. PDP elders and other notable stakeholders, however, intervened to halt the forceful removal of Secondus before his tenure elapsed.
2023: ‘Atiku has not told me he is contesting’- Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Friday said he is not aware that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar wants to vie for the 2023 presidency.
Wike made the assertion while speaking as a guest on the Africa Independent Television’s Programme, Focus Nigeria, in Port Harcourt on Friday.
He said he was not aware of Atiku’s move because the PDP has not yet zoned the presidency.
Wike also said the resolution of the internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has allayed his initial fear of possible implosion in the party.
He noted that the convivial manner in which PDP governors and Board of Trustee members resolved the crisis has given Nigerians hope that the party is prepared to takeover the realm of power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.
The governor explained that it was not uncommon for a political party to experience internal squabble in view of the forthcoming poll and varying interests, but commended PDP governors for coming together to speak with one voice to end the differences.
“I use to be afraid of possibility of an implosion and that could have been the end of the party. But what I saw on Monday gave me a lot of confidence for the first time. I have never seen that happen, the way the governors came together and spoke in a convivial manner with no dissenting view. I was impressed.”
Wike, who dismissed insinuation that he has personal disagreement with the National Chairman of the PDP, stated that his primary concern had been to salvage the PDP from an impending doom occasioned by an inert leadership.
“Everybody believed that whatever the national chairman was doing was dictated by Wike and must have the backing of Wike. I believe when you support somebody, support him to succeed. But when things are also going wrong, if you don’t speak out, people will believe you are part of it. Therefore, I owe it as a duty to say things are not going right.”
The governor accused some members of the National Working Committee, particularly, the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu of stirring crisis in the party because of his governorship ambition.
He warned that the PDP should be wary of agents of the APC, whose stock in trade is to cause division and destabilise the party. According to him, some of these persons are former governors and ministers.
2023: I’m in talks with stakeholders on contesting presidential election- Okorocha
Former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha says he is in talks with stakeholders over calls for him to run for the presidency in 2023.
Okorocha, currently representingOrlu Senatorial Zone in the upper legislative house disclosed this on Thursday evening when he received the executive and members Rochas Presidential Mandate Group 2023 (RPMG).
According to him, the group had endorsed him to run for the highest office in the country, but he is yet to make a decision.
He said he appreciates the group for finding him worthy of contesting for the Nigerian presidency in 2023.
“I am still talking with critical stakeholders to seek their feedback and support.
Okorocha, who is currently having a running battle with his successor in office , Gov. Hope Uzodima, said his endorsement is an indication that people appreciated his contributions to the development the country
