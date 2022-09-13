POLITICS
PDP: Ayu jets out of Nigeria amid call for his resignation
Amidst calls for his resignation, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu is to embark on a medical trip to Europe on Wednesday.
The party has been emmessed in crisis following, PDP presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s choice of Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate and the insistence of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s group on the removal of Ayu.
They argued that a northerner is the presidential candidate, National Chairman and also the Chairman PDP Governors Forum is from the zone.
Ayu in a statement by his Special Adviser Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, Tuesday hands over to Deputy Chairman (North), Amb. Iliya Damagun in accordance with the PDP constitution.
The statement read in part “the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, will leave Nigeria for Europe tomorrow (Wednesday).
“Ayu will be out of the country for about two weeks.
“While away, the Deputy Chairman (North), Amb. Iliya Damagun, will act in his place.
“Already, the National chairman has communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He is expected back at month-end”.
A credible source that is close to the PDP National Chairman exclusively disclosed that the trip to Europe is for medical treatment.
The source said, “it is not vacation and not official. But, a medical trip”.
POLITICS
Al-Mustapha visits Wike in Rivers
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, met privately with the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Hamza Al-Mustapha at his private residence in Port Harcourt on Monday night.
Major Al-Mustapha (retd) was the Chief Security Officer of the late former Head of State, Sanni Abacha.
The latest visit is coming over one week after 17 governorship candidates off the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 general elections met with Wike in Port Harcourt.
Like many of the recent visits by presidential candidates to the governor, the agenda for the meeting by Al Mustapha was not revealed as of the time of filing this report.
A government house source told our correspondent that neither Al Mustapha nor his host spoke to newsmen after the private meeting which lasted for about an hour.
The visit was said to be a continuation of consultations ahead of the 2023 elections.
The governor had received presidential candidates and prominent politicians in the country from across party lines since after the presidential primary of the PDP.
The rift between the Wike and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is yet to abate.
POLITICS
Two PDP chairmen defect to APC in Kogi
Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward chairmen in Kogi Local Government Area, Unit leaders and a former Special Adviser, weekend, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
The two Chairmen who defected are Muhammed Ozahi and Abdulkarim Shaibu Saikayi.
They were the former Ward Chairmen of Girinya and KKSE, respectively.
They defected alongside thousands of their members.
Equally, Hon Ibrahim Usman Egye, also a former strong pillar of the opposition party joined the APC with his supporters from different ethnic groups.
Others who equally defected were the Next level Vanguard group Chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Omare Muhammed who led some of its members to the APC, explaining that they have given out their best to the PDP but they have not been rewarded.
According to the defectors, they have seen that the rewarding system in APC is real, noting that they have not benefited much when they were with the PDP.
“The APC is a party that is fulfilling the promises it made to the people. We can no longer wait but to join the moving train,” they added.
In his remarks at the ceremony, Hon. Bashir Gegu, Kogi State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, commended the defectors for their courage, tasking them to be loyal to the system, committed and show capacity by working assiduously for the APC.
POLITICS
2023: Dele Alake reveals source of Tinubu’s wealth
The director of strategic communication in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Dele Alake, has claimed that the party’s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu made his money from buying stocks in blue chip companies.
Alake stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday.
Ahead of the 2023 elections, the source of Tinubu’s wealth has again come under scrutiny.
But Alake insisted the former Lagos governor was not a “pauper” before he become a senator in 1992.
“Most Nigerians know that contesting elections in Nigeria is not a child’s play. Paupers don’t contest elections. How much more a senatorial election?
“He must be a man of some means. In fact, before then, he had been contributing to political organisations and causes before he took up the gauntlet and went into the senate.
“He polled the highest number of votes nationwide in that senatorial election of that year and became a senator in 1992.
“Fast forward to 1993, we started the June 12, he was in the Yar’Adua’s caucus — the Peoples Font — within SDP at that time. He was also funding. He was not a pauper.”
Alake said those questioning Tinubu’s source of wealth are expressing the “hatred” they have for the former Lagos governor.
“What I know is that right from his days in the corporate world, he has been trading in stocks even in foreign currencies,” he added.
“He has been buying stocks, bonds and all of that. I’m not a finance person. I’m not going to be interested in the nitty-gritty of it all.
“But I know he has been trading in stocks. He was buying stocks of blue chip companies and all of that. He was making money and spending money. He has been doing all of these years before he got to office.
“Why people are querying his source of wealth is because he had been a successful governor of Lagos and a successful politician even after office.
“He is about the only one of the class of 1999 who is at that enviable height, politically. He is bound to attract all of these negative comments.”
