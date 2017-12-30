PDP attacks FG over inclusion of dead ‎persons in board members list

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday lashed out at the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Administration over the inclusion of dead persons on the list of the Boards of Federal Agencies released on Friday by the administration describing as an ‎unpardonable national embarrassment.

In a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Kola Ologbondiyan, the Party berated he appointment of deceased persons as members of various federal boards by President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.

It declared that the development had further confirmed PDP’s position that the APC administration was completely confused, disorganized and grossly incompetent, adding that Nigerians” can now see the level of recklessness and shoddiness inherent in the management of the nation under the APC.”

The party noted that the situation had further exposed why the nation’s economy has been in shambles under the APC and wondered how a government which cannot tidy up a routine issue of board appointment for over two years can successfully take on complex issues of governance”.

According to the Party, “Nigerians can now see why the nation’s economy has been in shambles in the last two years. When we say that this government is completely inept, some Nigerians did not know to which level, but now they do.

“This inability to tidy up a simple issue of list of 209 appointees has completely exposed the extent the APC government is bereft of simple

organizational skills to manage a country like Nigeria, which is in dire need of development.

“How on earth can a government that cannot compile a common list handle intricate issues of national planning and budgeting; issues of health,

education, aviation, agriculture, infrastructure and management of the huge civil service?

“How can they possibly initiate and successfully implement national and international instruments for national development in today’s competitive world?

“This also explains why nothing has been working under the APC government. Furthermore, the mix up in the list also exposes the

corruption in the APC government

“The fact is that the government of our dear country has been in wrong hands in the last two years and the situation will continue to worsen

unless the nation is rescued from them in 2019.

The Party then urged Nigerians to disregard the lame excuses by the APC government and hold them responsible for the woes that have befallen the country under their inept and undesirable regime since assumption office