PDP asks Buhari to declare health status

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party called on Buhari to tell Nigerians the true state of his health.

The main opposition party was reacting to the inability of the President to return to Nigeria from the UK, where he had been on holiday for more than 10 days.

The PDP said it was wrong for the President to also send letter to the National Assembly, extending his leave, without telling Nigerians when he would resume.

Spokesperson for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, stated this in a telephone interview with one of our correspondents.

But the ruling All Progressives Congress berated the PDP, saying the opposition party should pray for the President instead of spreading rumours.

The PDP spokesman, who was a former Minister of State for Works, however, said it was wrong for the President and his handlers to be trivialising the health of the President.

He said the President had chosen a wrong approach to address the issue of his health since he assumed office.

He said, “The President should know he is not a private citizen.

“He should know that Nigerians are the ones paying his health bills and therefore, he should tell them the true state of his health.

“He should not treat Nigerians with levity and he should also know what is obtainable in civilised countries. Nigeria is not a jungle.

“Imagine the President talking about a leave extension but not saying when he would resume?”

Adeyeye stated that there was no way the President could claim to be awaiting the outcome of medical tests without definite dates.

“Medical tests have dates of collection of results. It can’t be open-ended without dates,” he said.