PDP admits defeating APC in 2027 will be difficult

The Peoples Democratic Party has revealed that it will be difficult to dislodge the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 presidential election without a genuine coalition.

PDP 2023 Presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, had made a merger proposition, while hosting the National Executive Committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria.

The former Vice President warned against the likelihood of Nigeria slipping into a one-party state.

He said, “We have all seen how the APC is increasingly turning Nigeria into a dictatorship of one party. If we don’t come together to challenge what the ruling party is trying to create, our democracy will suffer for it, and the consequences of it will affect the generations yet unborn.”

PDP Deputy Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who stated this in an exclusive interview with Saturday PUNCH, said Atiku made the call to protect the future of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Abdullahi, who alleged that the APC had impoverished Nigerians, said that only a genuine coalition of opposition political parties could boot out the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration.

He said, “We believe only merger or coming together of all opposition political parties will produce a better result. So there is a need for other political parties to understand that it will be difficult to defeat the All Progressives Congress without a merger.

“So the other political parties must see the reason and identify with the PDP’s clamour for coalition. So, if they see this, then the better for Nigeria’s opposition and the people.

“But if other political parties want to go about it individually, they are not as strong as the PDP. It is very difficult for us to attain the objective of taking charge of the government and sacking this army of occupation that has decided to inflict maximum penury and anguish on Nigerians.”

The PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, also noted that opposition political parties would find it difficult to dislodge the ruling party without synergy with the people.