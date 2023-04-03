Paul tears into apologetic KSI after YouTube star used ‘racial slur’ | Boxing | Sport

Jake Paul has torn into YouTube and boxing rival KSI after the Brit was forced to apologise for using a racial slur in a Sidemen Sunday video. KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, took part in a ‘Countdown challenge’, tasked with finding the longest word they can from nine letters, as is the format in the popular Channel 4 daytime show.
However, while competing for a team nicknamed “N*****”, KSI revealed his attempted answer, including a slur which is offensive towards those of South Asian descent. “We need points and I don’t mean this maliciously,” KSI said. “But the word is P***.”
His fellow Sidemen stars, as well as popular personalities Chunkz and Filly, were seen laughing in the aftermath, causing further outrage on social media. Many have been surprised the offensive term was even allowed to feature in the final edit, despite it being bleeped out.
KSI has since taken to Twitter to apologise for the offence he caused. “There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry,” the 29-year-old said. “I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. I’m not perfect, I’m gonna mess up in life, and lately I’ve been messing up a lot. So I’ve decided I’m gonna just take a break from social media for a while.”
One man who is keen to not let KSI off lightly is YouTube and boxing rival Paul, who is the younger brother of Prime business partner Logan. Paul and KSI have been going back and forth over who would win a blockbuster boxing match for a number of years.
“Fake guy with fake apologies every other week,” Paul said in a quote tweet to KSI. “I hope you take this more seriously than taking a break off social media so you can focus on training and then reappearing two weeks before your fight saying you’re a new man.
“Meet with British South Asian community leaders, get with the right charities and give back. I made my own mistakes in my early 20s but we are too old for this behaviour. I look forward to knocking you the f*** out on behalf of all South Asians around the world. You 30 year old p****.”
Paul, 26, lost his last professional boxing match against Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Tommy, earlier this year. Tommy won the dust-up in Saudi Arabia on split decision. KSI, meanwhile, will fight Joe Fournier on May 13th.