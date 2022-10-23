Paul Scholes says Jurgen Klopp has ‘fallen out’ with Jordan Henderson

Paul Scholes insists there is something ‘not quite right’ with Jordan Henderson’s situation at Liverpool, suggesting the captain may have had a falling out with Jurgen Klopp.

Henderson has started nine of Liverpool’s 15 games this season but was back among the subs for Saturday’s defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

That loss leaves Liverpool sat seventh in the Premier League, five points behind fourth place Chelsea and 11 adrift of leaders Arsenal.

While Klopp has tinkered with his formation this season, his decision to drop his captain led to former United star Scholes questioning the relationship between the two.

‘He has Jordan Henderson on the bench, he should be playing,’ Scholes told Premier League Productions.

‘He is the leader of the team. He’s the captain and the one, the Casemiro type of role, and he gets everyone ticking around.

‘He seems to have fallen out with him or carrying an injury. There is something not quite right there.’

Liverpool appeared to have put their patchy start to the season behind them with victory over Manchester City last week and West Ham on Wednesday but slipped up once again at the City Ground.

Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk were among those to squander opportunities with Klopp telling BT Sport post-match: ‘I never saw a game where one team has not sure four or five no brainers from a set-piece where have to, have to finish it off.

‘The way we defend we were perfectly prepared for that.

‘We always had a free player I don’t know Bobby first half, Virgil two times, three times, I’m not sure they have to put the game to bed to be 100% honest.

‘Nobody defended Bobby in these moments, nobody defended Virgil in these moments we were just free. But we didn’t use it, if we use all of it then you ask a different question.’