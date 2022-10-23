Paul Scholes clams Erik ten Hag change ‘ruined’ Man Utd star against Chelsea | Football

Scholes was surprised by some of ten Hag’s changes (Picture: Getty)

Paul Scholes has hailed Erik ten Hag for getting his tactics spot on against Chelsea – but questioned the Manchester United manager’s substitutions at Stamford Bridge.

An injury time header from Casemiro salvaged a point for United on Saturday evening after an encouraging display from the away side.

In a tactical battle between the two managers, Graham Potter tweaked his set-up in the first-half with Mateo Kovacic coming on for Marco Cucurella to bolster the Blues’ midfield.

Early in the second-half, ten Hag responded by bringing on Fred in a change that pushed Bruno Fernandes out to the left.

Fred turned in an excellent display in the midweek win over Tottenham but provided a disappointing performance in west London, repeatedly giving the ball away in the attacking third.

Scott McTominay was also brought on with 10 minutes remaining but shortly after his introduction, gave away the penalty that saw Chelsea take the lead after hauling down Armando Broja.

Former United midfielder Scholes was sceptical over both changes, suggesting Fred’s introduction ‘ruined’ Fernandes who had been playing an influential role through the middle.

Fernandes was influential in the first-half at Stamford Bridge (Picture: Getty)

‘I think ten Hag got everything right. Other than the subs, I wasn’t mad keen on the subs,’ Scholes told Premier League Productions.

‘Fred came on and came into the game and didn’t really have an effect on the game and I think it ruined Fernandes as well.

‘McTominay coming on as sub and within four minutes he had given away the penalty. In the day of VAR, you just cannot touch them.

‘With VAR, you just can’t do it, you can’t get away with it. But I think it was a victory for ten Hag today, tactically he got it spot on.’

A draw at Stamford Bridge leaves United in fifth place, a point behind fourth place Chelsea and seven adrift of league leaders Arsenal who also have a game in hand.

Newcastle United can leapfrog both sides into fourth place in they beat Tottenham in north London on Sunday afternoon.



MORE : Chelsea considering fresh move for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo





MORE : Erik ten Hag provides update on Raphael Varane as details of Manchester United star’s injury emerge



For more stories like this, check our sport page.

Follow Metro Sport for the latest news on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Metro on Snapchat



You can follow our new Snapchat show Pop Cultur’d, the go-to place for all things pop culture.

Keep up with the latest Showbiz exclusives by following Metro Showbiz on Snapchat.

And football fans can indulge in all the transfer gossip and more on Metro Football on Snapchat.