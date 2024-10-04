Saturday, October 5, 2024
FOOTBALL

Paul Pogba’s Drug Ban Cut To 18 Months From 4 Years: International Sports Court

By Online Editor
0
Paul Pogba's Drug Ban Cut To 18 Months From 4 Years: International Sports Court

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


File photo of Paul Pogba© AFP




Paul Pogba’s four-year ban for doping has been reduced to 18 months, a spokesperson from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

“I can confirm the decision: an 18-month suspension with effect from 11 September 2023. The reasons for the decision will follow later,” the CAS spokesperson told AFP. Pogba, 31, tested positive for testosterone in August 2023. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Previous article
Tyson Fury makes call on axing dad John from team before Usyk fight | Boxing | Sport
Next article
Romelu Lukaku Stars As Napoli Beat Como To Hold Serie A Top Spot
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network