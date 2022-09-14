ENTERTAINMENT
Paul Pogba’s brother arrested over alleged plot to blackmail ex-Man United midfielder
Mathias, older brother to Juventus star, Paul Pogba, has been arrested.
Mathias was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of being involved in the blackmail plot against his brother, Pogba.
The suspect, who was summoned by the police for questioning, was detained along with four others in police custody in Paris.
It is alleged that he participated in attempting to extort his brother of €13 million (£11.2m).
Le Monde reports that Mathias was summoned by the police and was detained immediately when he presented himself to investigators.
Police enquiry sources said that Pogba, handed over €100,000 (£85,000) to the fruadsters after being escorted at gunpoint to a flat in Roissy-en-Brie, in the eastern suburb of Paris, in March.
The former Manchester United star alleged that he was ordered to pay ‘protection money’ worth €1m (£860,000) a year, from the age of 16 when he first became a professional footballer.
Pogba is said to have attempted to withdraw the full amount but was not authorised by his bank.
Instead, the 29-year-old paid £85,000 to the gang but filed a criminal complaint after the group continued to press for more money.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija season 7: Fans camp with Phyna as she trashes Sheggz and Bella’s perfect relationship for insulting her
Fans of the Big Brother Naija season 7, Level Up, have shown favouritism to one of the housemates, Phyna after she clashed with Sheggz and Bella.
Following the return of the evicted housemates Doyin, Eloswag and Chomzy, the house was set agog with drama during the discussion for their wager task.
Phyna, the head of house, stirred drama when she warned Bella to stop discussing food issues during their wager task, stating she wanted a discussion about how their wager would progress.
Bella, who refused to accept Phyna’s authority, claimed the latter could not tell her what to do, and the issue escalated to a big drama, with both of them exchanging words.
The dramatic Phyna trashed Bella and her Level Up boyfriend, Sheggz’s supposed perfect relationship, referring to the Sunday eviction night drama between Bella, Sheggz, Ebuka and the audience.
Bella stirred angry reactions online when she told Ebuka that Sheggz was changing from addressing her with insensitive words. Her statement made the audience boo her for putting up with Sheggz’s constant rude behaviour in their relationship.
Fans of the show have shown their support to Phyna over her fight with Bella. In addition, many praised Phyna for trashing Bella’s supposed perfect relationship with Sheggz. Read some of the reactions below.
One Adebayo wrote: She spoke the fact abeg all these ones be forming perfect and standard but una dey big brother house awon werey gbogbo
“When you say someone is from the streets it means the parents or background is irresponsible, and saying who brought anybody up also means the background or parents are irresponsible,” one Daniel wrote.
One Charity declared that “In other words,phyna dey translate everything ebuka try tell bella on sunday in vawulence form😂😂😂😂😂😂i love it”
One Dominic wrote: Street ti takeover 😂😂😂😂😂 Phyna easy on them please.
ENTERTAINMENT
‘Succession’ creator disses King Charles III in Emmys 2022 speech
“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong dissed King Charles III in his acceptance speech for Best Drama Series at the Emmys 2022 on Monday night.
“Big week for successions. New king in the UK … for us,” the UK native said in front of a star-studded audience at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
“Uh, evidently a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles,” he continued, acknowledging the Television Academy’s votes that earned his team a golden statuette.
As cheers and gasps filled the room, Armstrong added, “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position that he is. We’ll leave that up to other people.”
He then moved on from royal talk and applauded those involved in the success of his HBO series. “We are incredibly grateful to have this honor,” Armstrong said. “This group is extraordinary. It’s a team effort.”
Emmys viewers had mixed feelings about his dig at Charles.
“winning Best Drama and cracking a joke about the royal succession on national TV is quite a choice,” one person tweeted, while another echoed, “the royal family succession bit during Succession’s best drama speech I cringe.”
Meanwhile, some fans seemed amused.
“Why is the dude accepting the award for Succession looking for enemies in the royal family omgndjsksmddjj,” one person wrote.
“it’s so funny bc ik those ppl watch succession and laugh at all the fucked up jokes and they can’t laugh at this even though it’s literally the truth there IS in fact more voting done for the emmy’s compared to making a british royal in charge of the country get a grip LMAO,” another individual added.
Charles, 73, was officially proclaimed the reigning monarch of the UK and Commonwealth on Saturday morning — just days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96.
His Majesty’s two-part accession council took place at the State Apartments of St. James’ Palace in London.
“My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Emmys 2022 red carpet: All the best-dressed celebrities
Held on Monday, September 12, the 2022 Emmys celebrated the best television shows and performances of the year — and Hollywood’s hottest small-screen stars hit the red carpet in some truly excellent styles.
“Euphoria” babes Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney both went for old-school glamour in Valentino and Oscar de la Renta, respectively, while Quinta Brunson and Lily James looked like goddesses in their bronze gowns.
Sequins and sparkle were a major trend — with Sandra Oh, HoYeon Jung and Reese Witherspoon among the many who opted for all-over embellishment — while Lizzo chose to let her Giambattista Valli gown’s explosion of red-hot ruffles made an impact instead.
Below, our best-dressed picks from this year’s Emmys.
Zendaya
The “Euphoria” favorite is typically quite the daring dresser, but with this bow-tied black Valentino ballgown, she proved she can do Old Hollywood elegance as well as fashion fearlessness.
Lizzo
It’s “About Damn Time” Lizzo made her Emmys debut — and in this ravishing red tulle Giambattista Valli Haute Couture confection teamed with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, she might’ve just stolen the whole show.
Amanda Seyfried
No black turtlenecks for the star of “The Dropout” tonight! Seyfried went full “mermaid” in a shimmering lilac look by Armani Privé paired with Cartier jewels, and looked mesmerizing.
Sandra Oh
The “Killing Eve” lead’s sequined Rodarte pantsuit and matching plunging top were pure purple perfection; Cathy Waterman pieces featuring coordinating colored stones completed the look.
Sydney Sweeney
While her “Euphoria” character might favor crop tops and strappy swimsuits, Sweeney nodded to a more elegant era with this custom bustled Oscar de la Renta gown covered in metal thread work.
Quinta Brunson
The creator and star of “Abbott Elementary” made her dazzling Emmys debut in a copper-colored Dolce & Gabbana gown that fit her like a glove. Bonus points for the sheer gloves and Jared Lehr jewels, both of which matched her metallic dress.
HoYeon Jung
The stylish “Squid Game” star and model has a long history with Louis Vuitton; in 2016, she walked her first Paris Fashion Week show for the luxury label, and in 2021, she became a Vuitton ambassador. Her Emmys look by the fashion house, featuring a tweed patterned rendered in colorful sequins, was both playful and polished.
Julia Garner
We’re not quite sure about that midriff cutout, but there’s no denying the lush brown velvet and intricate floral embroidery on the “Ozark” star’s Gucci look are blooming beautiful.
Christina Ricci
The “Yellowjackets” actress’ slinky Fendi Couture slip was a marvel of texture, covered in top to bottom with metallic embroidered sequins that almost looked like fur or feathers; she even carried a matching clutch.
Nicholas Braun
A handful of men ditched traditional black tuxes for white ones at this year’s Emmys — but none looked better than the toweringly tall “Succession” star, who styled his double-breasted Dior Men look with Fred Leighton diamond collar clips.
