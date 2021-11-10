Paul Pogba posts injury update as Man Utd star hobbles on crutches

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has issued fans with an update over his fitness via his Instagram stories amid reports he will be out of action until early 2022.

The French international and World Cup winner sustained a thigh injury while training with his national side that could scupper his chances of featuring for the Red Devils over the festive period.

France Football Federation have confirmed the 28-year-old will miss both Saturday’s home game with Kazakhstan and the away clash with Finland on 16 November.

The FFF explained how Pogba was the “victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh” as United’s injury list continues to grow.

Their sentiments were later echoed by United themselves, who released a statement that read: “Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad due to an injury sustained in training on Monday.

“The 28-year-old had joined up with his international teammates as Les Bleus prepare for important World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland.

“Unfortunately, Paul suffered a right thigh injury while taking part in a training session on Monday.”

Pogba joins Raphael Varane, a teammate for both club and country, on the treatment table for at least the next few weeks as the central defender continues to nurse a thigh strain.

In the short clip uploaded on Tuesday evening, Pogba can be seen walking with the aid of crutches as a result of the injury.

However, the former Juventus star appeared upbeat and optimistic during his update for fans on social media, explaining: “Well as you can see, I got a little injured – hopefully it’s not too bad, I’m probably going to do a scan in the next days to see how bad it is.