SPORTS
Paul Pogba posts injury update as Man Utd star hobbles on crutches
Manchester United star Paul Pogba has issued fans with an update over his fitness via his Instagram stories amid reports he will be out of action until early 2022.
The French international and World Cup winner sustained a thigh injury while training with his national side that could scupper his chances of featuring for the Red Devils over the festive period.
France Football Federation have confirmed the 28-year-old will miss both Saturday’s home game with Kazakhstan and the away clash with Finland on 16 November.
The FFF explained how Pogba was the “victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh” as United’s injury list continues to grow.
Their sentiments were later echoed by United themselves, who released a statement that read: “Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad due to an injury sustained in training on Monday.
“The 28-year-old had joined up with his international teammates as Les Bleus prepare for important World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland.
“Unfortunately, Paul suffered a right thigh injury while taking part in a training session on Monday.”
Pogba joins Raphael Varane, a teammate for both club and country, on the treatment table for at least the next few weeks as the central defender continues to nurse a thigh strain.
In the short clip uploaded on Tuesday evening, Pogba can be seen walking with the aid of crutches as a result of the injury.
However, the former Juventus star appeared upbeat and optimistic during his update for fans on social media, explaining: “Well as you can see, I got a little injured – hopefully it’s not too bad, I’m probably going to do a scan in the next days to see how bad it is.
SPORTS
Edinson Cavani sheds light on why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t used him more at Man Utd
Manchester United ‘s Edinson Cavani has confirmed he has been carrying an injury since the start of the season.
The 34-year-old has been only been handed two starts by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term, who has been criticised for not playing Cavani more.
But Solskjaer has a reason for leaving the Uruguayan out so often, having convinced Cavani to stay at Old Trafford for a second campaign and sign a one-year contract extension in May.
In a interview with local newspaper El Observador while on international duty, the striker explained: “The issue was like this. Before starting the season, I had discomfort in the tendon.
“It made me spend a couple of weeks out until I began to gain some minutes [on the pitch] in my team.”
That was when Cavani made his first start of the season against Everton before the October international break, in which he managed less than an hour before being replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo.
But the ex- Paris Saint-Germain star featured in all three games for Uruguay last month and would make his mark soon after when Solskjaer started him in a crucial match at Tottenham Hotspur, as United ran out 3-0 winners.
Cavani scored and was hoping his issue had disappeared, but missed the demoralising Manchester Derby defeat a week later due to his tendon playing up again.
“I had to go back to the national team, always with a bit of pain, but with the hope that it would disappear,” the Red Devils fan favourite went on to say.
“It was improving but, after Tottenham, it started coming back. They are difficult injuries.
“And I decided to have the treatment so that it does not continue to get worse, and to recover as soon as possible to be fit for my team and the national team.”
Solskjaer will be hoping to have Cavani available for when United travel to Watford after the ongoing break, with the under-fire boss challenging his players to return to Premier League action like a “hurt animal.”
SPORTS
Neymar celebrates PSG goal with tribute to singer Marilia Mendonca after tragic death
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar paid tribute to Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca after her tragic death in a plane crash at the age of 26.
Mendonca was travelling to a concert when her plane crashed in a rural area in south-eastern Brazil earlier this week.
She was one of five people killed in the incident, which also claimed the life of her uncle and producer.
Mendonca was a hugely-popular star in her native country and her Instagram account has over 40million followers.
Neymar mourned her loss with a tweet which reads: “I refuse to believe, I refuse.”
He added: “I swear I went to sleep asking God that everything was a dream and that today, I just woke up from a nightmare.”
Neymar, 29, scored twice in the first half of PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux on Saturday night and celebrated his first goal by lifting up his shirt to show a touching message as he looked into the camera.
“I will be your eternal fan, queen of suffering, rest in peace mm (Marilia Mendonca),” read the hand-written note on his base layer.
Mendonca was known as the ‘Queen of Suffering’ due to many of her songs focussing on failed relationships.
Her staff released a statement confirming her death in the wake of the crash.
breaking
UFC 268: Kamaru Usman beats Covington via decision, retains welterweight title
Kamaru Usman has defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-7, 49-46) to retain the UFC welterweight championship.
After their rematch at UFC 268 at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Usman described Covington as a tough opponent.
Usman won their first fight with a fifth-round knockout.
He also acknowledged that Covington has improved from their first bout.
Usman subsequently proclaimed himself the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Covington “the second-best guy” in the division.
On his part, Covington admitted that Usman had a better night.
