Paul Pogba leaves Man Utd WhatsApp group after receiving two contract offers
Paul Pogba has played his last game for Manchester United – and also appears to have sent his final message to the squad group chat on WhatsApp.
Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Pogba is out for the rest of the season after picking up an injury early on in the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool last Tuesday, and is not expected to sign a contract extension. The 29-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season, and United’s £89million club-record signing looks certain to leave Old Trafford.
Pogba, who rejoined United from Juventus in 2016, has offers to join Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer. Real signed David Alaba on a free from Bayern Munich last year, and are looking to do the same with Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) this summer – with Pogba the latest high-profile free agent to pique their interest. Real’s Clasico rivals Barcelona are also interested in Pogba given a recent £236million sponsorship deal with Spotify to alleviate their financial woes, though Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is understood to be top of their six-man shortlist.
Pogba and his agent, Mino Raiola, have repeatedly talked about the prospect of the midfielder leaving United over the course of his Old Trafford career, and the player’s relationship with Red Devils fans has soured to the point where he sarcastically cupped his hand to his ear as he walked off the pitch to boos and jeers following United’s 3-2 win over Norwich earlier in April.
While Pogba’s ultimate destination has yet to be confirmed, it is clear that the World Cup winner will not be a United player next season. Mirror Football understands that Pogba has told his United team-mates he is on his way this summer, and is even said to have left the WhatsApp player group the squad uses to stay in touch.
Pogba laid bare his frustrations with the situation at United in March, declaring himself “not at all” satisfied with the club’s trophy tally since he rejoined and calling the current season “dead” Pogba also vented his tactical frustrations with interim manager Rangnick compared to his role at international level: “It’s simple with France: I play and I play in my position; I know my role and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players. It’s normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it’s hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners… do I really have a role? I ask the question but I don’t have an answer.”
Rangnick responded by stating Pogba and other United players had to be adaptable, and recently added of the midfielder’s situation: “He was quite like a few other players struggling to get his best performance sustainably on the pitch for a team like Man United. This has not only been the case this season or in the last couple of weeks. As far as I remember it was also the case in earlier years.
“It’s difficult to say [why]. If myself or other coaches knew it would be easier to change that but I don’t know… as it seems right now he will not renew his contract and I don’t know, maybe the club or Erik [ten Hag] will not want to renew his contract, I don’t know. It’s most likely he won’t be here anymore next season.”
Pogba hit back on social media during United’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal, with the injured midfielder tweeting: “Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today’s game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It’s not over. Thank you all for your support, United we stand!”
Crystal Palace’s Zaha equals Kanu’s Premier League record, behind Toure and Ameobi
With his appearance in Monday’s Premier League match against Leeds United, Wilfried Zaha added another historic achievement to his illustrious resume as he became the joint-third most capped African in the competition’s history.
By starting against Jesse Marsch’s men, the Cote d’Ivoire international earned his 273rd cap in the English top-flight, moving him level with Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu.
The lanky striker accrued that number during a spell that saw him represent Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth during his 13-year stay in England.
Kolo Toure and Shola Ameobi are the only Africans to have played more games in the tournament. While former Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City defender Toure amassed 353 caps, Newcastle United icon Ameobi occupies the second spot with 298 matches under his belt.
Should Zaha feature against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on April 30, that will see him eclipse Kanu’s mark to occupy the third position.
Already, the former Manchester United winger is the player to have suffered the most fouls in the competition’s history.
At Crystal Palace, the 29-year-old is fourth on the Eagles’ all-time appearance makers list with only Jim Cannon, Terry Long and Albert Harry ahead.
If Zaha decides to remain at Selhurst Park, that would give him an opportunity to eclipse Albert Harry’s third-place record in the 2022-23 season.
Despite their impressive display against the Peacock, Patrick Vieira’s side could only settle for a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.
They are now without a win in three Premier League games after winning three of the five before that.
Speaking after the fixture, James McArthur claimed the goalless draw was a frustrating one to take while stating Palace paid or missed opportunities.
“It’s a tough one, to be honest,” he told Sky Sports, as per Crystal Palace website.
“We had a couple of chances in the second half but probably on reflection of the game a point is a fair result.
Napoli place £67.4m value on Arsenal/Manchester United target Victor Osimhen
Napoli football club of Italy want at least €80m (£67.4m) before they can consider selling Victor Osimhen.
Multiple reports in England say that Osimhen is among the many strikers Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in this summer.
According to Goal and Sun UK, Arsenal are interested in the Nigerian striker but want to be sure about the investment even though they have paid that kind of fee before, for Nicolas Pepe.
Osimhen has scored 16 goals and assisted five in 27 games in all competitions this season despite having a cheekbone fracture and covid-19 which made him miss games from November to mid-January including the AFCON tournament.
Another report by CBS Sports, states that Arsenal had been extensively scouting Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez in Serie A. They added that the Gunners are searching for a young but experienced and consistent goalscorer.
Napoli putting a price tag of €80m for Osimhen is no surprise as that’s the price they paid to buy him from Lille.
EPL: Man City must suffer against Real Madrid – Guardiola
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has warned his players that they must “suffer” against Real Madrid if they must qualify for the Champions League final.
The Premier League champions take on Los Blancos in the first leg of their semi-final clash on Tuesday.
City are looking to play in successive finals, after losing last year’s final to Chelsea.
Guardiola said: “To beat an opponent like Real Madrid, when you’re playing bad, stick together, suffer together for hopefully as few minutes as possible.
“I said to the players enjoy the moment. You never know, it could be once in a lifetime.”
City beat Real over two legs in the quarter-finals two years ago.
