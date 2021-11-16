CELEBRITIES
PHOTOS: Paul Pogba celebrates his wife Zulay on her 28th birthday
Manchester United and France midfielder, Paul Pogba has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife and mother of his two children, Zulay Pogba.
Paul Pogba celebrates his wife Zulay on her 28th birthday (Photos)
Sharing lovely photos of them posing inside a mansion full of roses and balloons, the football star wrote: “???? ????, ???? ??????, ?? ?????! Masha’Allah Happy 28th birthday, mi vieja #MashaAllah.”
CELEBRITIES
“God will reward you” Jide Kosoko acknowledges Joke Silva for standing with Olu Jacobs despite health condition
Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has showered praises on fellow actor and colleague, Joke Silva for standing, staying with and taking full care of her husband and actor Olu Jacobs despite how sick he has been for sometime now.
Commending her in the comment section of an Instagram post that featured Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs stepping out for a public function, Jideo Kosoko wrote “My main appreciation goes to you Ajoke Ku itoju, olorun a san eesan ire….May Almighty God continue to be with Uncle Olu. He will not suffer in Jesus mighty name. Amen”
A few weeks ago, Joke Silva had debunked the flying rumours that her husband and colleague Olu Jacobs is dead.
CELEBRITIES
I made bad decisions, forgive me – Annie Idibia apologizes to 2face, family, others
Annie Idibia, wife to legendary musician, 2face Idibia has apologized to him for the pain and heartbreak her actions caused their families (Both hers and that of 2face’s.)
In September, Annie accused 2face of alleged infidelity with his ex-lover, Pero.
She also alleged that his family and management dislike her.
This led to a war of words between Annie’s family, the Macaulays and the Idibias.
Following the development, 2face, after warning his family members to stop the madness as he would not sit back and watch everybody ‘battle’ in the name of love, fled the country.
However, Annie in a post on her Instagram page on Saturday called for peace as she turns 37.
The mother of two said she let a lot of people down.
She also stated that she allowed her emotions to cloud her into making bad decisions.
”The last 10 weeks have been the worst of my entire life. Yes the worst since I was born. I have gone from being so angry to being so broken and back to anger. And then Sadly which I am ashamed to admit suicide.
”I allowed my emotions to lead me into making bad decisions, allowed my anger and emotions, to make me act on something that’s wasn’t true cause I was kept in dark.
”I want to apologise to my husband, Inno. I am so sorry I threw you out there like I did (so unwise). That isn’t the kind of woman you married. I’m totally sorry for all the mental stress and heartbreak it caused you.
”So sorry I put both our families out there the way I did (I still be your smallie o). To my beautiful mothers, my amazing mother and my beautiful mother-in-law, I am so sorry I let both of you down.
“No mother should go through the kind of pain that you both felt. I am really sorry (I’m still your baby). I am far from perfect, but I have decided to choose peace, and I want to do better, given the chance.
”To both my families- The Macaulays and the Idibias, I am sorry for all the pain and disrespect towards both families. Please forgive me. Una No Fit Throw Way Una Pikin ooo,” She wrote on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Mercy Eke reveals how she keeps her bum in shape
If you have ever wondered the secret behind Big Brother Naija Mercy Eke’s big booty, then she may just have helped you out of your quagmire.
In a recent video she posted online, Mercy Eke, while exciting the eyes with lovely pictures of her shape, revealed the secret that probably had not been revealed before even though many have speculated in the past that she might have surgically or cosmetically done something about it.
“Do I use Aphrodisiac? I use the butt oil and butt pills to keep my bum in shape to make it firm, bigger and rounder, it depends.
Sometimes, when I’m stressed I lose weight but when I take the butt oil or pills my body comes back” The big brother Naija season 4 winner revealed.
