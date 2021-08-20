Paul Okoye’s marriage crashes as wife files for divorce

Anita Okoye, wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rude Boy, has filed a petition for divorce.

This was revealed in a leaked petition which cited irreconcilable differences as the basis of the irretrievable breakdown of the seven-year-old marriage.

Recall that Rude Boy got married to Anita in 2014 after over 10 years of courtship.

Although the news of their pending divorce comes as a massive shock to many Nigerians, there had been indications that the couple had been in a serious domestic crisis.

According to reports, Paul Okoye is currently on a press tour and Anita has moved to the United States where she is working on her master’s degree as a graduate student.