CELEBRITIES
Paul Okoye’s marriage crashes as wife files for divorce
Anita Okoye, wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rude Boy, has filed a petition for divorce.
This was revealed in a leaked petition which cited irreconcilable differences as the basis of the irretrievable breakdown of the seven-year-old marriage.
Recall that Rude Boy got married to Anita in 2014 after over 10 years of courtship.
Although the news of their pending divorce comes as a massive shock to many Nigerians, there had been indications that the couple had been in a serious domestic crisis.
According to reports, Paul Okoye is currently on a press tour and Anita has moved to the United States where she is working on her master’s degree as a graduate student.
CELEBRITIES
I had two Liposuction surgeries – Tonto Dike reveals
Popular Nollywood actress, Tonke Dikeh has revealed she had undergone two liposuction surgery.
Tonto disclosed this in a post on her Instagram page while advising women who don’t gym after undergoing liposuction.
The mother of one added that she will be going for her third liposuction surgery soon.
Her post read: “I have laughed at the subject that if you do you should not use waist trainer.
“Listen up people, you need a trainer and gym to follow up Liposuction, I’m personally too lazy for that so I opt for non surgical body enhancement.
“I’ve had two Lipo surgeries and waiting for the third.
“Lipo is simply taking fat from one part of your body to the other, you eat everyday so fat will grow back sister.”
CELEBRITIES
Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani’s husband taps her butt as she twerks for him in new video
Actress Chacha Eke-Faani shared a hot video of herself twerking for her husband, Austin, as they spent some time together.
Her husband was so excited he tapped her butt as she twerked for him. She shared the video on her Instagram page.
See the video below:
CELEBRITIES
Fuji star Pasuma, Eniola Badmus rock life in Turkey
Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus are having the time of their lives in Istanbul, the capital of Turkey.
In different posts shared by the plus-size actress, the duo were seen having fun in a yacht party organized by the popular promoter, Billiamin Kunle Olabanji also known Billyque.
The event tagged “Pasuma and 100 friends” which was held at Fox Seaside, Avcilar Istanbul was hosted by the actress.
