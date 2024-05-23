Paul Merson believes Manchester City midfielder Rodri has inadvertently ‘helped’ Arsenal win the Premier League next season after taking a ‘harsh’ swipe at Mikel Arteta’s side.

Pep Guardiola guided Man City to a record fourth successive league title this season, with the Sky Blues once again beating Arsenal to the Premier League crown.

During Manchester City’s title celebrations at the Etihad Stadium, Rodri questioned Arsenal’s approach in a goalless draw the title rivals shared back in March.

Asked how City keep on winning during an interview with Optus Sport, Rodri pointed at his head and said: ‘To be honest, I think it’s in here [the mind]. It’s the mentality.

- Advertisement -

‘Great players are all over the league, all over the clubs. Arsenal also they deserve, they did an unbelievable season, but I think the difference was in here [points to head again].

‘When they came here, they faced us here at the Etihad, I saw them and said, “Ah, these guys, they don’t want to beat us, they just want a draw”.

‘And that mentality, I don’t think we would do it the same way.

‘And we caught it. At the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, eight games even though it’s so tough. So I think [the win] comes down to mentality.’

Merson believes Rodri’s comments were ‘harsh’ and says they will give Arsenal even more motivation to finally beat Manchester City to a Premier League title.

Arsenal will attempt to mount a third successive title challenge next season and ultimately lift the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004.

‘Rodri’s comments will only help Arsenal,’ Merson told Sky Sports. ‘You come back [from the summer break] and they’ll say, “We’ll show you”.

‘I thought it was wrong, because Arsenal did nothing wrong. One game, one game against Villa, they’re a good team who can catch you on the counter.

‘It wasn’t like last year where it was West Ham, Southampton, teams like that. For me, that’ll be on the dressing room door the first day in pre-season.

‘There’s no doubt about that, I don’t know why he said it – it’s a bit harsh.

‘They came back after New Year, they brushed themselves down and it’s one game that’s cost them.

‘Look how many teams were out of it within three months? Loads of them. It was a three-horse race.

‘You can’t have back-to-back defeats, and those ones all the way back in December are what hurt Arsenal.’

Arsenal won 28 of their 38 league games this season to amass 89 points but still finished two behind Manchester City, who became the first team in history to win four Premier League titles in a row.

Man City and Arsenal are the two favourites to win the title next season, while Liverpool will hope to challenge under Jurgen Klopp’s replacement Arne Slot.

Aston Villa will look to consolidate their status as a top-four side side while juggling Champions League commitments while Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United will all aim to climb up the increasingly competitive Premier League table.

The 2024-25 Premier League season begins on the weekend of August 17/18 and concludes on May 25.