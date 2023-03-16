Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell soak up the sun in St. Barts

Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell were seen soaking in some sunshine during a fun trip to St. Barts on Wednesday.

However, the Beatles member, 80, and businesswoman, 63, made sure to protect their skin from harmful UV rays by wearing long-sleeve swimwear for the beach outing.

The married couple matched in their black surf shirts as they took a dip in the ocean.

McCartney paired his look with a pair of blue-patterned swim trunks, while Shevell wore dark-colored shorts and a turquoise necklace.

While going for a swim, the “Let It Be” singer and his lady embraced tightly as she went in for a sweet kiss.

Once out of the water, McCartney avoided sunburn even further by putting on a black cap and a pair of sunglasses to shield him from the sun.

The “Strawberry Fields Forever” and former transportation executive often enjoy going to the Caribbean during the winter time.

In March 2021, McCartney and Shevell once again hit the beaches of St. Bart for a relaxing getaway.

However, the duo was unable to escape the paparazzi cameras that time, as well, as the French-speaking island is a favorite of celebrities and socialites.

Most recently, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted having a fun trip in St. Barts, surrounded by beautiful models. Late last year, Drake, Rita Ora and Jerry Seinfeld were also seen on the sandy beaches of the luxe island.

McCartney has not always been so demure when visiting the celebrity hotspot, though.

In 2020, the “Hey Jude” singer went shirtless while at a beach in St. Bart and even rocked a funky ponytail to top it off. Shevell was also present for that trip, wearing a fedora and flowing pink coverup.

The couple has been married since 2011. Shevell is McCartney’s third wife.

The music icon was previously married to Linda McCartney from 1969 to 1998 and to Heather Mills from 2002 to 2008.