Paul Kehinde: Five things you don’t know about the late Nigerian Olympic gold medallist
Olympic gold medalist and current world record-holder in the men’s 65kg weightlifting category, Paul Kehinde, popularly called Olumi Agberin, is dead.
Kehinde died at the age of 33 on Thursday after a brief illness.
Here are five things you don’t know about him:
- He took up powerlifting in November 2005 in Lagos.
- He won gold in the 65kg category at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
- He was named a Member of the Order of the Niger [MON] by the Nigerian government in 2017.
- He was named Male Athlete of the Year at the 2016 Nigeria Sports Awards.
- He received a special award from the the President Goodluck Jonathan after winning gold and setting a world record at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland
breaking
Nigerian Olympic gold medallist, Paul Kehinde is dead
The current world record-holder in the men’s 65kg weightlifting category, Paul Kehinde, aka Olumi Agberin, is dead.
Kehinde was also a former world number 1 Para Powerlifter, Olympic Gold medallist and Commonwealth Games Champion.
Kehinde died on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 33 years old.
He was born in Epe, Lagos State.
His achievements include winning Silver at the 2011 World Championship, Gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and Gold at the 2015 All African Games (setting an African record of 214 kg).
He also won Gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games (broke the world record twice with lifts of 218kg and 220kg), Gold at the Mexico World Championship with another world record lift of 220kg and another Gold at the 2018 FAZZA World Para-Powerlifting Championship with a record-breaking lift of 220kg.
He won Silver at 2018 Commonwealth Games, Australia and Gold at the 2018 African championship.
Antonio Conte tells Chelsea legend John Terry to cut back on biscuits in brilliant Instagram post
JOHN TERRY has been savaged by Antonio Conte after the Italian coach told him to cut back on the biscuits.
The ex-Chelsea defender posted a picture of a couple of biscuits alongside a book and a cup of coffee.
And the 40-year-old added the caption: “5k Run. Some reading time and a couple of biscuits.
“Taking the dogs for a walk. Sunday lunch with the family down the pub.
“Have a great Sunday.”
But new Spurs boss Conte was quick to jokingly slam Terry as he gave a brilliant response on Instagram.
The former Chelsea boss simply replied to Terry’s post by saying: “John only 1 biscuit 😉😂💪.”
The pair have a good repour having won the Premier League title together in 2017 during Terry’s final year at Chelsea.
But Conte, who took over at Spurs earlier this month, is known to be a strict disciplinarian when it comes to his coaching style.
He enforced a number of rules when arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2016 and is said to have made similar changes in north London.
He has BANNED ketchup and mayonnaise from the club canteen in a bid to cut the flab at the Premier League strugglers.
The Italian has also booted sandwiches off the menu and instructed chefs not to cook with oil and butter.
Conte believes some of his Spurs squad are overweight and told his men to eat more fruit as he stages a fitness revolution.
Solskjaer refusing to quit Man Utd despite senior stars losing faith in his tactics
OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is sure he can turn around Manchester United’s fortunes and will not walk away from Old Trafford.
Boss Solskjaer returned to work this week refreshed after time back in Norway during the international break.
He immediately went about trying to lift the mood at the Carrington training ground as he bids to put a run of six defeats in 12 games behind him.
United are facing a defining period, with an away game at Watford on Saturday followed by a make or break trip to Villarreal in their penultimate Champions League Group F game.
If they were to fail to advance from the group stage for a second season running that could turn even the most ardent Solskjaer supporters in the boardroom.
But despite home defeats to Liverpool 5-0 and Manchester City 2-0, the manager still believes they are not far away from challenging for honours.
Fans who sat through those last two Premier League home games will need some convincing, however, with United now sixth, nine points behind leaders Chelsea with 11 games gone.
They have also been knocked out the Carabao Cup by West Ham.
A number of leading players are growing disillusioned with tactics and team selection.
And the club have given up on signing Paul Pogba to a new deal. He is currently recovering from a thigh injury at a warm-weather camp in Dubai.
Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, understandably, believe the team should be performing much better.
And fringe players including Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard cannot understand their lack of game time.
Both will be considering moves in the New Year transfer window.
Solskjaer, however, remains upbeat in the face of adversity.
OLE’S LONG-TERM PLAN
It was only May that United secured runners-up spot after third place the season before.
While the manager accepts his job is being judged game to game, he is frustrated there is not a greater acceptance of what has been achieved over the past two years.
He agreed a long-term plan with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to get the club back on track after the rollercoaster of life under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.
The problem is, it is eight years without a title, four managers and around £1billion spent on players.
The board have made moves to communicate better with fans groups following protests after the bungled European Super League bid.
The anti-Glazer sentiment has since died down.
But the owning family know if the current crisis continues, the anger will probably turn back their way, despite having backed each of the last three managers to a huge degree in the transfer market.
RODGERS AN OPTION?
Fans do not want to turn on club legend Solskjaer, not least because of his last-gasp winner in the 1999 Champions League final which sealed their incredible Treble.
But the board know they would not be doing their jobs properly if they had not made contingency plans in case the current crisis continues.
That is why a leading agent was sounded out over a replacement for the Norwegian, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers the favourite.
The club remains stable off the pitch, with more positive financial results announced yesterday and Woodward insisting success on the pitch remains the priority.
Of course, victory over Watford, away to Villarreal and an unlikely triumph over table-toppers Chelsea a week on Sunday and all will seem well with the world again.
