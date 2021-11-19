Paul Kehinde: Five things you don’t know about the late Nigerian Olympic gold medallist

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is sure he can turn around Manchester United’s fortunes and will not walk away from Old Trafford.

Boss Solskjaer returned to work this week refreshed after time back in Norway during the international break.

He immediately went about trying to lift the mood at the Carrington training ground as he bids to put a run of six defeats in 12 games behind him.

United are facing a defining period, with an away game at Watford on Saturday followed by a make or break trip to Villarreal in their penultimate Champions League Group F game.

If they were to fail to advance from the group stage for a second season running that could turn even the most ardent Solskjaer supporters in the boardroom.

But despite home defeats to Liverpool 5-0 and Manchester City 2-0, the manager still believes they are not far away from challenging for honours.

Fans who sat through those last two Premier League home games will need some convincing, however, with United now sixth, nine points behind leaders Chelsea with 11 games gone.

They have also been knocked out the Carabao Cup by West Ham.

A number of leading players are growing disillusioned with tactics and team selection.

And the club have given up on signing Paul Pogba to a new deal. He is currently recovering from a thigh injury at a warm-weather camp in Dubai.

Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, understandably, believe the team should be performing much better.

And fringe players including Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard cannot understand their lack of game time.

Both will be considering moves in the New Year transfer window.

Solskjaer, however, remains upbeat in the face of adversity.

OLE’S LONG-TERM PLAN

It was only May that United secured runners-up spot after third place the season before.

While the manager accepts his job is being judged game to game, he is frustrated there is not a greater acceptance of what has been achieved over the past two years.

He agreed a long-term plan with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to get the club back on track after the rollercoaster of life under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

The problem is, it is eight years without a title, four managers and around £1billion spent on players.

The board have made moves to communicate better with fans groups following protests after the bungled European Super League bid.

The anti-Glazer sentiment has since died down.

But the owning family know if the current crisis continues, the anger will probably turn back their way, despite having backed each of the last three managers to a huge degree in the transfer market.

RODGERS AN OPTION?

Fans do not want to turn on club legend Solskjaer, not least because of his last-gasp winner in the 1999 Champions League final which sealed their incredible Treble.

But the board know they would not be doing their jobs properly if they had not made contingency plans in case the current crisis continues.

That is why a leading agent was sounded out over a replacement for the Norwegian, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers the favourite.

The club remains stable off the pitch, with more positive financial results announced yesterday and Woodward insisting success on the pitch remains the priority.

Of course, victory over Watford, away to Villarreal and an unlikely triumph over table-toppers Chelsea a week on Sunday and all will seem well with the world again.